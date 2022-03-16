Zelensky speech - live: Biden calls Putin ‘war criminal’ after Ukraine leader’s stirring Congress address
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has addressed the US Congress virtually after being invited by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. He received a standing ovation when he appeared on the screen before lawmakers.
During his remarks, he called on the US to remember Pearl Harbour and the September 11 terrorist attacks as it sees the people of Ukraine attacked and killed by Russian forces.
The Ukrainian president told lawmakers in his wartime address to Congress on Wednesday that Ukraine “experiences the same every day” now as America did during its own darkest days.
Mr Zelensky also asked Congress for Soviet-made air defence systems and fighter jets as an alternative to a Nato-enforced humanitarian no-fly zone over his country’s airspace.
US and Nato officials have so far declined his pleas for a no-fly zone over Ukraine to avoid allied planes being at risk of direct engagement with Russian aircraft, raising the possibility of a nuclear confrontation.
President Joe Biden has responded to Mr Zelensky’s remarks by announcing $800m (£612m) of new aid, bringing the total aid sent to Ukraine in the last week alone to $1bn.
This new support includes 800 anti-aircraft systems; 9,000 anti-armor systems; 7,000 machine guns, shotguns and grenade launchers with 20 million rounds of ammunition; and 100 drones.
Later Mr Biden referred to Mr Putin as a “war criminal” for the first time. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said he was “speaking from the heart”.
Pentagon shipping out body armour and helmets
The Department of Defense is providing support to Ukraine by shipping out body armour and helmets. The Pentagon released a photo of equipment being processed by the 436th Aerial Port Squadron at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware.
Kremlin says Biden comments ‘unacceptable and unforgivable'
Biden calls Putin a ‘war criminal’ for Ukraine invasion
President Joe Biden told reporters in the East Room of the White House that he thought Russian President Vladimir Putin was a war criminal for his invasion of Ukraine.
Mr Biden was caught on video responding a question from Fox News’s Jacqui Heinrich asking if the Russian president was a war criminal. Initially, Mr Biden said “no” before he came back, clarified his response to Ms Heinrich and then said “he is a war criminal”.
The president’s words come after he announced new military aid to Ukraine.
Eric Garcia reports from Washington, DC.
A warning to ‘traitors’ as Putin accuses west of seeking to destroy Russia
Vladimir Putin has accused the west of trying to “violate” and “dismember” Russia and sent a warning to those within his country he labelled as traitors.
Addressing government ministers nearly three weeks into the war in Ukraine, the Russian president said what Moscow calls its “special military operation” was going to plan and that his country was ready to discuss neutral status for Ukraine.
Mr Putin then lashed out once more at western powers, saying that they wanted to turn Russia into a “weak dependent country; violate its territorial integrity; to dismember Russia in a way that suits them”.
Keiran Guilbert reports.
New military aid for Ukraine as Zelensky asks US for a no-fly zone
President Joe Biden announced addition aid to Ukraine, hours after as the embattled nation’s president appealed to Congress to enact a no-fly zone as Russia continues its assault.
Mr Biden said he listened to Mr Zelensky’s joint address to Congress in his private residence and praised the leader’s resolve.
“He speaks for a people who have shown remarkable courage and strength in the face of brutal aggression,” Mr Biden said. “Courage and strength that’s inspired not just Ukrainians, but the entire world.”
Eric Garcia reports from Washington, DC.
Psaki: Biden ‘was speaking from the heart'
White House press secretary Jen Psaki says President Joe Biden was “speaking from the heart” when he called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal”.
He was answering a direct question and his view was shaped by the “barbaric” acts that have been seen in Ukraine.
Here’s more footage of the moment:
Video: Biden says he thinks Putin is a war criminal
Biden calls Putin a war criminal
Following remarks at an event commemorating the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) reauthorisation, President Joe Biden was asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin.
He replied: “He is a war criminal.”
Previously, the White House has been careful to say that allegations of Russian war crimes in Ukraine are being reviewed.
Mariupol theatre where ‘lots of civilians’ were sheltering hit by Russian bombs
A further reminder of the desperate situation of many Ukrainian citizens came just hours after President Zelensky’s speech to Congress.
Russian forces have bombed a theatre where civilians were sheltering in the besieged city of Mariupol, local officials said.
It said the number of casualties was not yet known. One report claimed there were ‘a lot of citizens’ hiding in the theatre.
David Harding reports for The Independent.
White House reveals details of military aid
A White House fact sheet details new aide to Ukraine as signed into law by President Joe Biden on Wednesday lunchtime following President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to Congress.
It includes:
- 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems;
- 2,000 Javelin, 1,000 light anti-armor weapons, and 6,000 AT-4 anti-armor systems;
- 100 Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems;
- 100 grenade launchers, 5,000 rifles, 1,000 pistols, 400 machine guns, and 400 shotguns;
- Over 20 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenade launcher and mortar rounds;
- 25,000 sets of body armor; and
- 25,000 helmets.
Previous military assistance includes:
- Over 600 Stinger anti-aircraft systems;
- Approximately 2,600 Javelin anti-armor systems;
- Five Mi-17 helicopters;
- Three patrol boats;
- Four counter-artillery and counter-unmanned aerial system tracking radars;
- Four counter-mortar radar systems;
- 200 grenade launchers and ammunition;
- 200 shotguns and 200 machine guns;
- Nearly 40 million rounds of small arms ammunition and over 1 million grenade, mortar, and artillery rounds;
- 70 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs) and other vehicles;
- Secure communications, electronic warfare detection systems, body armor, helmets, and other tactical gear;
- Military medical equipment to support treatment and combat evacuation;
- Explosive ordnance disposal and demining equipment; and
- Satellite imagery and analysis capability.
