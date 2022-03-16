✕ Close Zelensky asks Americans to remember Pearl Harbour and 9/11

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has addressed the US Congress virtually after being invited by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. He received a standing ovation when he appeared on the screen before lawmakers.

During his remarks, he called on the US to remember Pearl Harbour and the September 11 terrorist attacks as it sees the people of Ukraine attacked and killed by Russian forces.

The Ukrainian president told lawmakers in his wartime address to Congress on Wednesday that Ukraine “experiences the same every day” now as America did during its own darkest days.

Mr Zelensky also asked Congress for Soviet-made air defence systems and fighter jets as an alternative to a Nato-enforced humanitarian no-fly zone over his country’s airspace.

US and Nato officials have so far declined his pleas for a no-fly zone over Ukraine to avoid allied planes being at risk of direct engagement with Russian aircraft, raising the possibility of a nuclear confrontation.

President Joe Biden has responded to Mr Zelensky’s remarks by announcing $800m (£612m) of new aid, bringing the total aid sent to Ukraine in the last week alone to $1bn.

This new support includes 800 anti-aircraft systems; 9,000 anti-armor systems; 7,000 machine guns, shotguns and grenade launchers with 20 million rounds of ammunition; and 100 drones.

Later Mr Biden referred to Mr Putin as a “war criminal” for the first time. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said he was “speaking from the heart”.