Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

US secretly tweaked missile launchers given to Ukraine to keep them from attacking inside Russia, report says

Russia has warned US not to give Ukraine long-range missiles

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Tuesday 06 December 2022 20:49
Comments
Zelensky appears at G20 summit to appeal for end of war in Ukraine

The United States secretly modified a powerful rocket-launcher system it has provided to the Ukrainian military to prevent it from firing missiles into Russia and escalating the nearly year-long conflict.

After the war began in February, the US began sending increasingly powerful military equipment to its ally Ukraine to help it fend off the invasion from the much larger and better-armed Russia.

Eventually, that arms transfer came to include 20 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), military trucks used to launch satellite-guided rockets.

As The Independent has reported, HIMARs have made an enormous deference on the battlefield, with one senior US defence official calling them “the most hunted things in all of Ukraine” due to their effectiveness in disrupting Russian operations.

The HIMARs have helped turned back the Russian onslaught because they’re highly mobile, easy to hide, and can fire rockets with a range of about 50 miles in the configuration given to the Ukrainian forces.

Recommended

However, according to a Wall Street Journal report, the US modified the HIMARs so they wouldn’t be able to fire long-range missiles into Russia itself, hoping to head off a wider conflict or the perception that the US is an active combatant. The tweaks mean the truck launchers can’t fire long range US Army ATACMs missiles, and foreclose the use of other long-range weapons systems Ukraine might acquire from other countries or companies.

Both the Ukrainian military and the Pentagon declined to comment on the report.

“Due to operational security considerations, we do not comment publicly on the configuration of systems provided to allies and partners,” Pentagon spokesperson Air Force Brig Gen Patrick Ryder told the Journal. “The United States remains committed to providing Ukraine the capabilities it needs to counter Russian aggression.”

The US has provided a variety of different weapons to Ukraine since February – Stinger missiles, M777 howitzers, shoulder-fire Javelin antitank rockets – but has so far held off on providing longer-range capabilities.

Russia has warned the Kremlin considers giving Ukraine long-range missiles would be considered a deliberate provocation.

“If Washington decides to supply longer-range missiles to Kyiv, then it will be crossing a red line and will become a direct party to the conflict,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in September.

Still, according to the US, the HIMARS have helped turn the tide in the war.

“The Ukrainians are good. Right now they’re having a really significant effect on the Russians’ ability to prosecute operations,” a senior official US told The Independent in July.

“The Ukrainians have concentrated a great deal of effort on [targeting] the Russian command and control, their logistic supply areas, to include all sorts of classes of supply, in particular ammunition,” they added.

And the truck-mounted missiles have allowed them to do just that.

Leaders on all sides are wary of the Ukraine conflict becoming a full-blown war between Nato and Russia.

Recommended

In November, an explosion in Poland killed two people at the same time as a particularly brutal Russian missile barrage in Ukraine, raising fears the Kremlin had attacked a Nato nation.

However, Russia denied involvement in the attack, and Poland has said initial indications suggest the explosion was an accident involving a Ukrainian air defence missile.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in