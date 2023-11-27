✕ Close 3 Palestinian students shot in Vermont

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A suspect accused of shooting three Palestinian students near the University of Vermont campus will face arraignment today.

Jason J Eaton, 48, was arrested on Sunday afternoon in Burlington close to the scene of the attack – which is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

He is suspected of ambushing three 20-year-old college students – Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdalhamid and Tahseen Ahmad – as they walked to a family Thanksgiving dinner on Saturday night. The friends were speaking to each other in English and Arabic, according to the Arab American Anti-Discrimination Committee, and two of them were wearing keffiyehs at the time.

While two of the victims are in stable condition in hospital, the third is said to have suffered “much more serious injuries” and his condition remains unclear.

Mr Eaton is expected to appear in court on Monday for arraignment. The charges he faces have not been announced.

The Burlington Police Department is also expected to give an update on the case on Monday.