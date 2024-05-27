✕ Close Multi-vortex tornado near Creta, Oklahoma during Memorial Day Weekend

Nearly 120m people in the eastern US face extreme thunderstorms bringing hail and possible tornadoes throughout Monday evening.

New York City is under a flood watch this Memorial Day as storms pelt the region this Memorial Day. Areas of Pennsylvania, New Jersey Maryland, Washington DC, Virginia and North Carolina are all at risk for tornadoes until 11pm local time on Monday, the National Weather Service forecasts.

Hail and high winds could also persist until early Tuesday morning.

The storms are hitting significant portions of Interstate 95, the major north-south freeway connecting the eastern seaboard. As Memorial Day travelers return home and commuters leave work, severe storm conditions could impact their travel this evening.

Meanwhile, communities in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Indiana and Kentucky are mourning the 21 people killed over the weekend after golf-ball-sized hail, strong thunderstorms, destructive winds and tornadoes ripped through the central US.

The death toll climbed to 21 people on Monday.

The storms killed eight people in Arkansas, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed. Seven people, including two children, died in Cooke County, Texas. Four people in Kentucky and two people in Oklahoma also died.

