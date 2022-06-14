Winklevoss twins filmed singing Don’t Stop Believin’ after laying off staff

‘It’s by far one of the strangest and most tragically hilarious/infuriating things i’ve ever witnessed’

Bevan Hurley
Tuesday 14 June 2022 19:47
<p>Tyler Winklevoss, one half of the Winklevoss twins, sings Don’t Stop Believin’ as his brother Cameron plays along on guitar</p>

Tyler Winklevoss, one half of the Winklevoss twins, sings Don’t Stop Believin’ as his brother Cameron plays along on guitar

(Twitter/arch_nem)

The Winklevoss twins have a message for the cryptocurrency doubters: “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, 40, were spotted performing the Journey rock anthem at the Wonder Bar in New Jersey last week, days after they laid off 10 per cent of staff at their cryptocurrency firm Gemini.

Footage of Tyler Winklevoss singing out of tune as Cameron Winklevoss strums guitar with a full band in support went viral after a guest posted the clip to Twitter.

“Uh so i saw the Winklevoss twins’ band? tonight? Like, it’s really them,” the user said.

“It’s by far one of the strangest and most tragically hilarious/infuriating things i’ve ever witnessed.”

The user posted that the brothers, best known for suing Mark Zuckerburg after accusing him of stealing their idea for Facebook, sold NFTs as merchandise at the show.

Other users posted clips of their band Mars Junction playing a cover of Rage Against the Machine’s Killing in the Name Of at a separate gig at the Bottle and Cork in Dewey Beach, Delaware on Friday.

“Winklevoss twins covering Rage I’m actually losing my mind,” the poster, Connor Scully, wrote on Twitter.

Mars Junction, featuring the Winklevoss twins, is touring bars across the east and west coasts

(Twitter/MarsJunction)

Twitter users derided the brothers, sporting slicked-back haircuts, printed shirts and tight jeans, for covering a band with a distinct anti-capitalist ideology.

“Zak de La Rocha, still alive, dies so that he can spin in his grave with appropriate venom,” wrote one.

On 2 June, the brothers’ cryptocurrency start-up Gemini announced it was laying off 10 per cent of its staff blaming “turbulent market conditions that are likely to persist for some time”.

The Mars Junction setlist also includes covers of songs from Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nirvana, Kings of Leon and U2.

