Winter storm warnings live: Advisories for much of East Coast with Buffalo covered in nearly 2 feet of snow
Members of the public should avoid being outside as much as possible
Major winter storm hits southern states of America
Several states are under winter storm advisories as snow has started to fall in the East Coast, hitting areas including Pennsylvania, Washington DC and New York.
The advisories are currently impacting 125 million people across all corners of the US. The storm is expected to continue into Monday night as snowfall reaches New York and southern New England.
The National Weather Service said that travel could become difficult in areas with heavy snow and significant ice.
On Tuesday, the Rockies, Great Plains, and Midwest areas are expected to see dangerously cold wind chills, which can cause frostbite on exposed skin and hypothermia. The weather service said members of the public should arrange travel with the conditions in mind and avoid being outside as much as possible.
If individuals need to be outdoors, the agency suggests wearing appropriate clothing and dressing in layers. Additionally, pets should be kept indoors.
Temperatures are expected to moderate midweek.
Kentucky governor has issued state of emergency
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear issued a state of emergency on Sunday as the state entered a “difficult weather situation”, he said during a news conference.
“We continue to ask Kentuckians to stay weather-aware as snow accumulation and below-freezing temperatures continue to sweep through the commonwealth,” the governor said in a statement. “Please check goky.ky.gov before you travel, and check in on your neighbors, loved ones and pets.”
At a news conference on Monday, Mr Beshear said conditions “could still be dangerous out there both from temperatures we’re going to face as well as driving conditions.”
All flights have been halted at Nashville International Airport
The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement on Twitter saying that all flights at Nashville International Airport have been grounded due to weather.
Over 300 flights were cancelled at the airport on Monday, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks flight data.
Travelers should check with their respective airline to determine their flight status, the agency said.
Much of the US under storm advisories
The National Weather Service has issued storm advisories for much of the US on Monday as snow is expected to fall across the East Coast. The warnings are likely to impact approximately 125 million people.
The agency advises that members of the public refrain from being outside.
