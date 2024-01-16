✕ Close Major winter storm hits southern states of America

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

At last nine people are suspected to have been killed by a massive series of winter storms currently sweeping across the US.

Several states are under winter storm advisories as snow has started to fall in the East Coast, hitting areas including Pennsylvania, Washington DC and New York.

The advisories are currently impacting 125 million people across all corners of the US. The storm is expected to continue into Monday night as snowfall reaches New York and southern New England.

The National Weather Service said that travel could become difficult in areas with heavy snow and significant ice.

On Tuesday, the Rockies, Great Plains, and Midwest areas are expected to see dangerously cold wind chills, which can cause frostbite on exposed skin and hypothermia. The weather service said members of the public should arrange travel with the conditions in mind and avoid being outside as much as possible.

If individuals need to be outdoors, the agency suggests wearing appropriate clothing and dressing in layers. Additionally, pets should be kept indoors.

Temperatures are expected to moderate midweek.