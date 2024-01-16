Winter storm warnings live: At least nine dead as Buffalo covered in nearly 2 feet of snow
Members of the public should avoid being outside as much as possible
Major winter storm hits southern states of America
At last nine people are suspected to have been killed by a massive series of winter storms currently sweeping across the US.
Several states are under winter storm advisories as snow has started to fall in the East Coast, hitting areas including Pennsylvania, Washington DC and New York.
The advisories are currently impacting 125 million people across all corners of the US. The storm is expected to continue into Monday night as snowfall reaches New York and southern New England.
The National Weather Service said that travel could become difficult in areas with heavy snow and significant ice.
On Tuesday, the Rockies, Great Plains, and Midwest areas are expected to see dangerously cold wind chills, which can cause frostbite on exposed skin and hypothermia. The weather service said members of the public should arrange travel with the conditions in mind and avoid being outside as much as possible.
If individuals need to be outdoors, the agency suggests wearing appropriate clothing and dressing in layers. Additionally, pets should be kept indoors.
Temperatures are expected to moderate midweek.
Why is the winter weather so bad this year?
What’s behind this horrific winter weather? The culprit is one you may have heard of before: the polar vortex.
We say the polar vortex because it’s always there. A huge whirlpool of cold, low pressure air is perpetually spinning around Earth’s ice caps.
Usually it minds its own business, hemmed in by a fast-moving polar jet stream which picks up that cold air and circulates it around the edge of the polar regions.
When disrupted, however, the polar vortex expands and the jet stream can vary its course so that it dips southward, delivering sudden blasts of cold air to the rest of the world.
This year, an unusually high amount of lingering snow on the mountains all over the US – especially in contrast to the recent trend of declining snow levels due to climate change – kept that air refigerated for longer, according to Weather.com meteorologist Jonathan Erdman.
Some scientists believe that climate change has is making the polar jet stream more unstable, and more likely to trespass down into temperate regions.
Six states so far have declared emergencies
At least six state governments so far have declared a state of emergency due to the cold weather.
Arkansas, Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, New York, and Nebraska have all hit the big red button for at least part of their jurisdictions in response to vicious temperatures over the past few days.
That is not counting the individual counties and cities that have taken the same step.
“During this time, it is important to check in on vulnerable friends and family, and do whatever you can to stay safe and warm,” said New York governor Kathy Hochul this evening, announcing a travel ban for empty trucks and trailers.
Alabama governor likewise warned on Sunday night: “We are anticipating unusually cold temperatures in Alabama this week, so I am urging everyone to be prepared, take caution traveling and stay weather aware.”
Natural gas supplies drop sharply due to frozen wells
US natural gas supplies have suffered their steepest drop in more than a year due to the extreme cold, according to Reuters.
Gas industry analysts expected record demand from across the nation on Tuesday, though Monday’s estimates were revised downward due to many businesses and government offices being closed for MLK Jr Day.
Meanwhile, the temperatures reportedly caused many gas wells to freeze, along with other equipment used to extract fuel from the ground.
20 American cities see record lows
231 million: that is the estimated number of Americans currently experiencing below-average temperatures for this kind of year, according to Fox Weather.
The broadcaster said that over 20 cities broke their low temperature records on Monday, with Dallas’s cold smashing a target that had stood for nearly a century.
Buffalo Bills triumph in snowbound NFL game
The Buffalo Bills have triumphed 31-17 over the Pittsburgh Steelers in a snowbound gridiron football match at Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium.
Bills fans celebrated touchdowns by throwing snow in the air like confetti, while the team reportedly advertised 200 openings for temporary snow shovellers to work through the night before the game.
Nevertheless, the conditions weren’t nearly as bad as at Saturday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins, which was the fourth-coldest n NFL history.
The two teams faced off at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium in temperatures of -4F, with wind gusts of up to 27mph delivering a brutal -27F chill.
Texans asked to conserve electricity
The Texan state power grid operator has asked residents and businesses to use as little electricity as possible tomorrow in order to avoid a repeat of 2021’s deadly winter weather fiasco.
More than 200 people were killed and millions suffered power outages after the Lone Star State’s grid was overwhelmed by demand during an unusual bout of extreme cold that February.
Now Ercot, the non-profit that operates Texas’s main energy grid, has issued a “conservation appeal” for Tuesday 16 January.
“With the winter storm encompassing the entire state, and temperatures forecasted to be colder this evening and into tomorrow morning, Ercot is asking Texans to conserve electricity use, if safe to do so,” the organisation said on Monday morning.
January storms 2024, in pictures
The brutal weather has resulted in some striking images across the US over the past few days. Here are a few:
More than 4,300 flights cancelled in one day
Over 4,300 flights have been cancelled and more than 26,400 have been delayed today, according to the flight tracking firm FlightAware.
Southwest and United topped the list of US airlines for cancelled flights, with 768 and 459 trips nixed respectively – making up19 per cent and 18 per cent of all those carriers’ flights.
Houston and Dallas were the worst-hit airports, with 283 and 207 outgoing flights cancelled on Monday. Denver, Chicago, and Nashville followed not far behind.
Some airports had more than half of their outgoing flights cancelled, including Reagan National Airport just outside Washington DC and Denver International.
Cold weather has been linked to nine deaths so far
At least nine people have died in circumstances suspected to be linked to the current winter storms, according to media reports and local authorities.
In Portland, Oregon, county officials are investigating two possible hypothermia deaths, according to The Portland Tribune, with three more killed over the weekend when trees fell on their homes.
Officials in Mississippi said that one person had died while driving on Highway 49 just south of Silver City at around 8pm local time on Sunday, while Tennessee reported one more weather-related death without giving any details.
And in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, three homeless men have been found dead with suspected hypothermia in the freezing cold streets over the past few days.
New York resident captures thundersnow
A resident in Orchard Park, New York appeared to take a video of thundersnow Sunday evening.
The footage was taken near the Buffalo Bills’ stadium, where the team was expected to play against Pittsburgh in the playoffs. The game was postponed until Monday.
