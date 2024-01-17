✕ Close Moment 19th century fishing hut wiped out by 15ft wave after a storm hit Maine over the weekend

At least ten people have been killed amid brutal winter storms sweeping the United States, according to media reports and local officials.

Several of those deaths were in the southern US, where ice and snow have created dangerous road conditions. Multiple people also died in Oregon, where arctic temperatures have chilled the state and residents are preparing for continuing ice storms.

This week put an end to nearly two-year snowless streaks New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington DC broke. All of these cities went more than 700 days without more than an inch of snow in a single day.

Officials issued severe weather warnings from coast to coast on Tuesday after heavy snow impacted the Northeast, and freezing rain deluged the Pacific Northwest.

The Midwest, Great Plains and the Rockies can expect another day of record-breaking, bitterly cold temperatures with wind chills below minus 30 degrees Fahrenheit (F). Below -18F (-27C), frostbite can develop in fifteen minutes.

A brief reprieve from the dangerous cold is expected to follow on Wednesday - before another Arctic blast hits the country later this week, the National Weather Service reported.