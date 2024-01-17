Winter storm live updates: US arctic blast leaves 10 dead as NYC breaks snow-drought streak
Severe weather warnings were issued from coast to coast on Tuesday
Moment 19th century fishing hut wiped out by 15ft wave after a storm hit Maine over the weekend
At least ten people have been killed amid brutal winter storms sweeping the United States, according to media reports and local officials.
Several of those deaths were in the southern US, where ice and snow have created dangerous road conditions. Multiple people also died in Oregon, where arctic temperatures have chilled the state and residents are preparing for continuing ice storms.
This week put an end to nearly two-year snowless streaks New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington DC broke. All of these cities went more than 700 days without more than an inch of snow in a single day.
Officials issued severe weather warnings from coast to coast on Tuesday after heavy snow impacted the Northeast, and freezing rain deluged the Pacific Northwest.
The Midwest, Great Plains and the Rockies can expect another day of record-breaking, bitterly cold temperatures with wind chills below minus 30 degrees Fahrenheit (F). Below -18F (-27C), frostbite can develop in fifteen minutes.
A brief reprieve from the dangerous cold is expected to follow on Wednesday - before another Arctic blast hits the country later this week, the National Weather Service reported.
ICYMI: Deadly winter storms expose 112-year-old shipwreck in Maine’s Acadia National Park
Amid flooding, snow and freezing rain across the US, treacherous weather in Maine brought a rare glimpse of a 112-year-old shipwreck at Acadia National Park.
The two-masted sailing schooner named “Tay” ran aground on Mount Desert Island in July 1911 when it struck a ledge during a storm, resulting in the death of the ship’s cook, according to an article in the Bar Harbor Record at the time.
The Tay quickly broke into pieces and a large portion of the ship’s cargo was washed ashore by the waves as its Captain I.W. Scott tried unsuccessfully to make it to harbor. But last week, following storms across the country, part of the shipwreck was brought to the surface, washing up on Mount Desert Island’s Sand Beach after being buried for decades.
Martha McHardy has more:
Deadly winter storms expose 112-year-old shipwreck
Part of the shipwreck was brought to the surface, washing up on Mount Desert Island’s Sand Beach after being buried for decades
ICYMI: Several cities end two-year snowless streaks this week
This week’s winter storm has put an end to nearly two-year-long snowless streaks in several cities.
On Monday, Baltimore broke its streak of 716 days without more than an inch of snow. Now, the city is blanketed in more than 4 inches. Nearby, Washington DC also broke a similar snowless streak this week, resulting in the closure of federal offices on Tuesday.
Philadelphia broke its 715-day streak when it received more than 1.5 inches of snow by Tuesday morning. New York City broke its 701-day streak with 1.4 inches Tuesday morning as well, bringing a fresh blanket of snow to Central Park for the first time in 23 months.
See pictures of Washington, DC residents celebrating the end of a snowless spell
Washington, DC ended its nearly two-year streak without significant snowfall this week — bringing kids and adults alike outdoors to celebrate.
No, this month’s winter storms does not mean the climate crisis isn’t real
While arctic winds and snow might seem like quite the change after 2023, the hottest year on global record by a wide margin, this month’s weather patterns don’t indicate that global warming is getting better — or that there is no climate crisis.
Cold weather events can and still do occur as our planet warms, even as we approach the 1.5C (2.7F) temperature goal set by the global Paris Agreement to prevent the most harmful consequences of the climate crisis.
In fact, a warming climate can sometimes increase the likelihood of unusual cold weather events.
For example, climate change is responsible for increasing the frequency and intensity of heavy precipitation, according to a widely-cited, peer-reviewed study from 2015.
Further, a warmer atmosphere can also hold more water, leading to more rain and snow, according to Climate Signals, a nonprofit that specializes in climate attribution research. New research also indicates a warming Arctic may lead to arctic air outbreaks in the US — just like what we’re seeing today across the country.
While we’re not yet clear on how climate change has impacted this specific storm spell, we do know this: This month’s storms do not indicate the climate crisis has disappeared.
Ten deaths linked to cold weather across the US
At least ten people have died in circumstances suspected to be linked to the current winter storms over the weekend and into this week, according to media reports and local authorities.
In Portland, Oregon, county officials are investigating two possible hypothermia deaths, according to The Portland Tribune, with two more killed over the weekend when trees fell on their homes.
One man in White County, Arkansas died after crossing the centre lane while driving and crashing into a tree on Sunday, according to police records. Roads throughout the state were unsafe at the time due to snow and ice.
Officials in Mississippi said that one person had died while driving on Highway 49 just south of Silver City at around 8 pm local time on Sunday, while Tennessee reported one more weather-related death without giving any details.
And in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, three homeless men have been found dead with suspected hypothermia in the freezing cold streets over the past few days.
ICYMI: Ted Cruz slammed for joking Texans should ‘join me in Cancun’ as state braced for deep freeze
Ted Cruz has been slammed for joking that Texans should “join me in Cancun” just before a deep freeze hit the state.
“Texans, with the freeze coming, wrap your pipes, cover your plants, stay off icy roads & keep your family safe. And, if it gets too damn cold, join me in Cancun!” he wrote on X.
His tweet came just as Governor Greg Abbott warned Texans to prepare for ice weather conditions that will last through Tuesday evening.
Read more from Martha McHardy:
Ted Cruz slammed for ‘join me in Cancun’ joke as Texas braces for deep freeze
‘It wasn’t funny then and it’s not funny now’ one person wrote
Tuesday brought snow days for kids across the country.
Schools across the country close early for winter storm
Families around the US are waking up to school cancellations as snow blankets several states.
Schools in New Jersey, Connecticut, Tennessee, New York, Virginia, Maryland, Washington DC and more are cancelled or on two-hour delays Tuesday morning, according to local media reports.
In several cities — like Washington, DC, Philadelphia and New York — this week marks the end of a nearly two-year snowless streak.
Chicago opened additional warming centers Tuesday amid life-threatening cold
City of Chicago officials opened additional warming centres for residents and migrants on Tuesday, as well as extended the hours of drop-in centres for unhoused people, CBS News reports.
The move comes as meteorologists predict wind chills as low as -30F (-34C) across Chicago on Tuesday. When wind chills are below -18F, frostbite can set in within 15 minutes. These conditions could prove especially dangerous for vulnerable groups — such as infants, the elderly, and unhoused people — as evening approaches.
The National Weather Service has warned residents to stay inside whenever possible and to cover all exposed skin while outdoors amid these temperatures.
More than 50,000 people in Oregon still without power
At least 56,000 customers are without power tonight in Oregon after ice storms and arctic temperatures pounded the state and surrounding region.
An arctic airmass sweeping over the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday brought freezing rain and multiple feet of snow to the Cascade Mountains and Northern Rockies, according to the National Weather Service.
That freezing rain hit the Portland, Oregon metropolitan area just as they recovered from a weekend of extreme cold, which resulted in downed trees and subsequent power loss, Oregon Public Broadcasting reports.
Delayed flights in the US surpass 7,000 as of Tuesday evening
More than 7,000 flights into, out of or within the US have been delayed today, while nearly 2,300 flights have been cancelled, according to FlightAware.
Tuesday’s numbers could very well match Monday’s, with more than 10,000 flights delayed and more than 3,000 cancelled yesterday, FlightAware reported.
Road travel isn’t any better, with officials across the US warning residents to stay at home to avoid precarious roads thanks to ice and snow.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies