Mysterious lights seen in Wisconsin sky as witnesses raise UFO speculation

Multiple witnesses have reported seeing fast-moving lights shoot across the skies above Wisconsin, prompting some to speculate that they were connected to unidentified flying objects.

DailyMail.com obtained videos from witnesses showing lights above rural areas close to West Bend and Fredonia in southeastern Wisconsin.

The outlet reported that several videos depict the lights from various angles, pointing to metadata.

One of the witnesses, Kimberly, told The Mail that she saw the lights as she was on her way home along with her husband on 1 December in West Bend when they “saw what looked to be a white owl swoop from the upper right-hand top of the trees, down in front of the headlights, and up to the left”.

She added that it became clear it wasn’t an owl when the object flew in front of them on another three occasions, but they told the outlet they didn’t know what they had spotted. They then saw white lights in the sky.

“And as we’re both leaning forward into the windshield, we start seeing these lights, similar to what I caught in the video,” she said. “We just couldn’t wrap our heads around what we were seeing.”

Another witness, Ken, started filming from his Fredonia home, around five miles from where Kimberly was located, according to The Mail.

The footage shows four lights and then a fifth joining the others in the sky before they all move away in unison. It was cloudy at the time, but there were no storms or lightning strikes.

Andrea Lynn filmed four videos showing lights in several shades moving in circles and across the sky earlier that same night.

In one of the videos, a single white light appears before three others flash in the shape of a triangle around the first light before disappearing followed by the light in the centre.

Chris Nowak told The Mail that he and his wife saw lights in the sky while driving the next day.

“I’ve really never seen anything like it before,” he told the outlet. “It was like a row of illumination through the clouds and it would pulse through the sky incredibly quickly.”

He added that he doesn’t think they were searchlights.

Ben Hansen, a former FBI agent who now works as a host for UFO Witness on Discovery+, told The Mail that UFO sightings are often reported as “light anomalies” without traditional shapes.

“When you take into consideration the totality of the circumstances of what was witnessed and where it was filmed, this case just becomes more and more compelling,” Mr Hansen told The Mail.