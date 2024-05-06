Jump to content

Woman arrested as heavy police presence and ring of steel around Met Gala after Gaza protests in New York

Protesters have used fashion’s big night as a platform for social causes in the past

Michelle Del Rey
Tuesday 07 May 2024 00:00
Comments
Close
Anna Wintour and Bad Bunny arrive on Met Gala 2024 red carpet

One woman was arrested for disorderly conduct outside the Met Gala in New York City as celebrities made their way to the red carpet.

The New York City Police Department confirmed the arrest to The Independent but could not provide additional details. The development comes amid a heavy police presence outside of the event this year, which included rings of steel barricades and street closures.

NYPD deputies were also spotted near the event with masks and zip tie handcuffs. The department did not comment on whether there is a current increase in police presence compared to years prior except to say it would have an adequate security deployment.

There is no current indication that the arrested woman was a protester. Demonstrators have used the event as a platform for social causes in the past. In 2021, nine Black Lives Matter protesters were arrested outside of the event.

A heavy police presence was seen outside the Met Gala as officers prepare for protests against the Israel-Hamas war potentially spilling over to the event (Kaleigh Werner )

Back then, demonstrators were calling on officials to defund and abolish the NYPD and taking apart barricades set up by police.

Numerous protests relating to the Israel-Hamas War have been scheduled throughout New York City on Monday, with demonstrations taking place at Columbia and New York University in what’s been dubbed a “Citywide Day of Rage for Gaza”. There is a planned protest set for 5pm outside Hunter College.

It’s not clear if any demonstrations are likely to take place outside the Met Gala.

