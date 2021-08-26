Shots have been fired at an Italian military plane that flew out of Kabul, an Italian defence force source has said.

The plane was taking part in evacuation efforts from the airport, reports say.

Italy’s ANSA news agency are reporting that the shots did not result in damage to the aircraft.

The plane was carrying Afghan former NATO workers out of Kabul, ANSA say.

Meanwhile, Sky report that a journalist aboard the plane told them that the aircraft came under fire within minutes of take off.

The source added that the plane was carrying almost 100 Afghan citizens and that the plane remained undamaged.

No injuries have been reported.