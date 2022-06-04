Magnitude 6.4 earthquake recorded west of Australia’s Macquarie Island

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake has struck the west of Australia’s Macquarie Island.

The island, about 1,600km southeast of Tasmania, felt the earthquake late on Saturday night.

The earthquake had a depth of 10km and is believed to have been felt shortly after 11pm.

A 6.9 magnitude earthquake also hit the island two weeks ago, briefly placing Australia on tsunami watch.

The island is part of Australia and is governed by Tasmania.

Macquarie Island became a Tasmanian State Reserve in 1978 and was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1997.

