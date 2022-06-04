Magnitude 6.4 earthquake recorded west of Australia’s Macquarie Island
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake has struck the west of Australia’s Macquarie Island.
The island, about 1,600km southeast of Tasmania, felt the earthquake late on Saturday night.
The earthquake had a depth of 10km and is believed to have been felt shortly after 11pm.
A 6.9 magnitude earthquake also hit the island two weeks ago, briefly placing Australia on tsunami watch.
The island is part of Australia and is governed by Tasmania.
Macquarie Island became a Tasmanian State Reserve in 1978 and was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1997.
More details to follow...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies