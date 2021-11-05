Cleo Smith update– live: Kidnap suspect appears in court as audio released of police rescuing four-year-old
Missing four-year-old Cleo Smith found ‘alive and well’ in Western Australia
A 36-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the abduction of four-year-old Cleo Smith.
Terry Kelly appeared briefly at Carnarvon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday faced with a string of charges, including forcibly taking a child under 16.
He was refused bail and is expected to appear again in court on 6 December.
It comes after Cleo vanished from her family’s tent in the early hours of 16 October at the remote Blowholes Shacks campsite in Macleod, sparking a huge search.
The youngster was found safe on Wednesday after police raided a locked house in Carnarvon, a town about 62 miles south of the campsite and just two miles from her family home.
She had been playing with dolls with the light on inside a room at the time, police said.
In an audio recording released by police of the moment Cleo was found, an officer can be heard saying “We’ve got her, we’ve got her” as another asks the child “What’s your name, sweetheart?” After being asked a third time, the child finally responds: “My name is Cleo.”
Cleo’s mother, Ellie Smith, said her “family is whole again” after the youngster was reunited with her parents, while Australian prime minister Scott Morrison described the breakthrough as “a huge relief”.
Police who found Cleo Smith applauded at local pub
Locals to a Carnarvon pub gave a spirited round of applause on the arrival of the large team of police officers who helped find Cleo Smith.
The 50-strong team of officers packed the bar as Commissioner Chris Dawson gave them a debrief on what could be the biggest case of their careers.
Constable Kurt Ford, among the officers, said: “I don’t think we had really any expectations going in — we didn’t know what we were going into.
“If anything, our expectations weren’t great. It was an emotional experience going in, and it was a good result.
“I just saw a little girl sitting there and didn’t think about anything else than picking her up.”
Dash cam captured moment police close in on Terry Kelly
A dashcam image has emerged which shows the moment police closed in the man suspected of kidnapping Cleo Smith.
Terry Kelly, 36, was charged with a string of offences including forcibly taking a child under 16.
In a grainy screengrab of dashcam footage, police can be seen surrounding the abducter. The operation took place in front of shocked onlookers.
“It was like a high speed chase first, there was one car and then police cars,” Deane Mitchell told 7NEWS on Thursday.
“([ thought] something’s going on, that’s not right.”
Cleo Smith’s classmates ready to welcome her back to school
Classmates of four-year-old Cleo Smith are excited to welcome her back to school whenever she feels ready.
Parents said their children were as concerned as the adults by Cleo’s disappearance.
“When Cleo came back it was really overwhelming. Very happy,” said Joseph Nguyen, the father of a child at her school.
“The town is just like a whole family. To us everyone in town is family,” he said.
“All the children in the class are very happy and waiting for her to come back and she will be very happy as well.”
Denim French, another parent, said explaining the situation surrounding Cleo’s disappearance to the children was “a bit awkward”.
He said he focused on the positive aspect: her return.
“Just such a big relief. It has been great,” he said.
“For the community to feel whole again, to have that worry — it was a really tough couple of weeks — so I think everyone is very buoyant now.”
‘Luckiest town in the world’ welcomes Cleo Smith home
The people of Carnarvon have rejoiced at the return of Cleo Smith after she was missing for 18 days.
Some cried tears of joy in the quiet town of around 5,000 as the four-year-old was reuinited with her family.
Local resident Leticia Andreoli, whose son is in the same class as Cleo ath St Mary Star of the Sea Catholic School, said: “Walking around town, it feels like this cloud has been lifted.”
‘My name is Cleo'
Listen to audio from the moment police found Cleo Smith:
Forensic teams search house where Cleo was kept
Police forensic officers have been seen searching the home in Carnarvon, Western Australia, where Cleo Smith was kept when she went missing for more than two weeks.
Cleo Smith timeline: What happened to the four-year-old who went missing for 18 days?
How the hunt unforlded day-by-day, from 16 October to Wednesday:
Cleo Smith timeline: What happened to the four-year-old who went missing for 18 days?
Girl taken from remote coastal campsite in Western Australia on 16 October thought to be victim of ‘opportunistic’ abduction
Terry Kelly: Man, 36, charged with abducting four-year-old girl in Australia
A man has been charged over the abduction of four-year-old Cleo Smith, who went missing from a remote campsite in Western Australia.
Terry Kelly, 36, was charged with a string of offences including forcibly taking a child under 16.
He appeared at Carnarvon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and is due to appear again on 6 December.
Police said the man was twice taken to hospital for self-inflicted injuries before being interviewed and charged with various offences related to the abduction.
Man charged with abducting four-year-old Cleo Smith
Youngster found safe by police 18 days after disappearing from family’s tent at remote campsite
‘FOUND'
Australian news outlet sorry for identifying wrong man as Cleo Smith abduction suspect
Seven West media issued an apology for identifying the wrong man as the main suspect in the Cleo Smith abduction case.
Local reports said that around midday on Wednesday, 7NEWS published an article on their website with two images of an Aboriginal Australian man they identified — incorrectly — as the 36-year-old who was taken into custody by the West Australian Police in connection with Cleo’s abduction hours earlier.
The news site had taken the images from Facebook.
However, just before midnight, Seven West, owner of the site, published an apology online. The statement read: “Earlier on Wednesday 7NEWS wrongly showed images of a man that were incorrectly labelled as the person under arrest over the disappearance of Cleo Smith. These were removed promptly, but 7NEWS apologises for the error.”
