Auckland shooting – live: Women’s World Cup to go ahead as planned after gunman kills two in New Zealand
Early morning shooting in financial district stuns New Zealanders hours before major soccer tournament kicks off
The Women’s World Cup will “proceed as planned” despite a mass shooting in Auckland that killed two people and wounded six. A gunman was found dead after killing two people and injuring multiple others in the city this morning. The shooting took place at a building site in Auckland city centre.
New Zealand prime minister Chris Hipkins said there was no risk to national security.
The 24-year-old gunman, who has not yet been named, was reportedly supposed to be on home confinement for domestic violence charges at the time of the shooting.
Record crowds are expected at Eden Park in the city where New Zealand‘s Football Ferns will open the tournament against Norway later on Thursday at 7pm local time.
“There was no identified political or ideological motivation for the shooting and therefore no national security risk,” Mr Hipkins said during a televised media briefing.
Five, including police officer, injured in Auckland shooting
New Zealand police have confirmed that at least five people, including a police officer, were injured during a shooting on Thursday in downtown Auckland.
“Police can confirm an officer has been injured, as well as four members of the public at this stage,” officials said in a statement on Twitter. “The Police officer was transported to hospital in a critical condition, but we can advise his condition has stabilised.”
Party leader wants New Zealanders to ‘come together’ after shooting
Officials are reacting to the shooting that took place Thursday morning at a construction site in Auckland, New Zealand.
“Like all Kiwis, I’ve been following the serious situation that unfolded in downtown Auckland this morning. My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those killed and injured, and all who have been affected by this tragedy,” Christopher Luxon, leader of the National Party, wrote on Twitter on Thursday.
“I want to acknowledge the bravery of Police and thank them and all first responders for their commitment on the frontline,” he added. “We will know more as the day unfolds - but for now we must do what Kiwis do best: come together and support people who have been affected in this terrible incident.”
US Embassy confirms that Doug Emhoff, husband of VP Kamala Harris, is safe
Doug Emhoff, husband of US vice-president Kamala Harris, is among the dignitaries heading to New Zealand for the opening of the Women’s World Cup on Thursday.
The US Embassy confirmed Mr Emhoff is safe, following the shooting Thursday morning in downtown Auckland.
Gunman in Auckland shooting was on home detention for domestic violence
New details have emerged about the man behind the Thursday morning shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, that killed two people and injured at least six others.
The perpetrator, who also died in the shooting, was reportedly a 24-year-old on home detention for domestic violence charges and subject to electronic monitoring, according to The New Zeland Herald.
He had previously been sentenced to five months’ home detention on charges of impeding breathing, injuring with intent to injure, wilful damage, and male assaults female.
Photos capture scene in downtown Auckland after shooting
Downtown Auckland was on high alert Thursday morning after a gunman killed two people and injured six others in a shooting at a building under construction.
Photos captured a large police presence around the Queen Street building where the shooting took place, as well as near downtown hotels where Women’s World Cup teams are staying.
Auckland shooting strands Italian team inside of hotel
As police services swarm downtown Auckland following a Thursday morning shooting, the heightened security is impacting some of the teams in the upcoming Women’s World Cup.
The Italian national team’s training has been delayed because its players can’t leave their hotel, Reuters reports.
Women’s World Cup will continue as planned, PM says
New Zealand Prime Minster Chris Hipkins said on Thursday the Women’s World Cup tournament would go ahead as planned, despite the shooting in downtown Auckland.
“Clearly with the FIFA World Cup kicking off this evening, there are a lot of eyes on Auckland,” Hipkins said on Thursday. “The government has spoken to FIFA organizers this morning and the tournament will proceed as planned. I want to reiterate that there is no wider national security threat. This appears to be the action of one individual.”
