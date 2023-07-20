✕ Close New Zealand: Deadly Shooting In Downtown Auckland Leaves 2 Dead And 6 Injured

The Women’s World Cup will “proceed as planned” despite a mass shooting in Auckland that killed two people and wounded six. A gunman was found dead after killing two people and injuring multiple others in the city this morning. The shooting took place at a building site in Auckland city centre.

New Zealand prime minister Chris Hipkins said there was no risk to national security.

The 24-year-old gunman, who has not yet been named, was reportedly supposed to be on home confinement for domestic violence charges at the time of the shooting.

Record crowds are expected at Eden Park in the city where New Zealand‘s Football Ferns will open the tournament against Norway later on Thursday at 7pm local time.

“There was no identified political or ideological motivation for the shooting and therefore no national security risk,” Mr Hipkins said during a televised media briefing.