For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police in New Zealand arrested a man on Thursday in connection with a fire at a hostel in Wellington this week that killed at least six people.

Early on Tuesday morning, a blaze broke out on the top floor of the Loafers Lodge in the suburb of Newtown causing major structural damage that hampered efforts to get inside.

In a statement on Facebook, the Wellington Police said: “Wellington Police have this afternoon arrested a man in relation to the fire at Loafers Lodge in Newtown on Monday night.

“The man has been charged with two counts of arson and is scheduled to appear in Wellington District Court on Friday 19 May, 2023.”

Police said that the investigation into the fire is ongoing and they have not ruled out further, more serious charges in relation to the deaths at the scene.

Acting Wellington district commander inspector Dion Bennett said police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the fire.

Police said that as the matter is before court, no further comment can be provided.

The suspect, who has not been named by the police, is due to make his first appearance at Wellington District Court on Friday.

Mr Bennett said to reporters that officials had removed the first two victims’ bodies from the Loafers Lodge hostel and said they plan to remove the next two on Friday.

More victims may be found as officers continue their scene examination.

“The damage on the third floor is significant,” he was quoted as saying by the Associated Press.

“The debris is piled high and there is much for them to move and search underneath.”

Fire and Emergency district manager Nick Pyatt described the blaze on Tuesday as a “once-in-a-decade” fire.

“This is a once-in-a-decade fire for Wellington. It’s the worst nightmare for us,” he was quoted as saying by 7News.

While police are yet to reveal a cause behind the blaze authorities said that there was a couch fire at the Loafers Lodge hostel about two hours before the deadly blaze.

Police said that the couch fire was not reported to emergency services at the time and officers were investigating to see if there was any link between the two incidents.

Loafers Lodge offered 92 basic, affordable rooms with shared lounges, kitchens and laundry facilities to people of a wide range of ages.

Officers said on Wednesday that 92 people who were in the hostel had been accounted for and had a list of fewer than 20 who remained unaccounted for.

Officers earlier said they expected the final death toll to be fewer than 10.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said to reporters on Wednesday: “I have asked the minister for housing to look particularly at issues around building regulations to see whether there’s anything more that we should be doing right at this point.”

(Additional reporting by agencies)