Airports across France evacuated after bomb scares
France is on its highest state of alert after suspected Islamist attack on teacher
Related video: Knife attacker kills teacher, seriously wounds two other people in France school attack
Lille airport is being evacuated as French security officials deal with a bomb threat, with reports emerging of similar alerts at a number of airports across the country.
Two terminals at Paris-Beauvais Airport were also evacuated, according to local media site Courrier Picard, after a bomb threat.
Toulouse, Nice and Lyon airports were also evacuated on Wednesday due to security alerts, broadcaster BFM TV reported, citing police sources.
France is on its highest state of alert after the murder of a teacher in a suspected Islamist attack on Friday.
On Tuesday, the Palace of Versailles, one of France’s main tourist sites, was closed for a few hours, due to its second security scare in four days.
More follows...
