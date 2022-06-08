Liveupdated1654685749

Berlin crash – latest: One dead, 30 injured as car hits crowd on Kurfuerstendamm

The suspected driver of the vehicle has been detained, emergency services have said

Thomas Kingsley
Wednesday 08 June 2022 11:55
Police cordon off Kurfuerstendamm street in Berlin after car crash

One person was killed and several injured after a car drove into pedestrians in the German capital, Berlin.

Police spokesman Martin Dams said the incident happened near the popular Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard in the west of the German capital.

He said the suspected driver of the vehicle had been detained. A spokesperson for the German capital’s fire service told Reuters around 30 people were injured.

“A man is believed to have driven into a group of people. It is not yet known whether it was an accident or a deliberate act,” police said.

Caught up in the incident was American actor John Barrowman, who took to Twitter to say the situation was “horrific”.

The incident took place near the scene of a 2016 fatal attack when Anis Amri, a failed Tunisian asylum seeker with Islamist links, hijacked a truck, killed the driver and then plowed it into a crowded western Berlin Christmas market, killing 11 people.

Pictured: At the scene of the crash near Breitscheidplatz

Emergency crews work at the site after a car crashed into a group of people, injuring dozens and killing at least on

(REUTERS)

A police officer walks as a first-response helicopter takes off at the scene where a car crashed into a group of people near Breitscheidplatz in Berlin

(REUTERS)

View of the car that crashed into a group of people before hitting a storefront at Tauentzienstrasse in Berlin

(REUTERS)

A general view shows the area where a car crashed into a group of people near Breitscheidplatz in Berlin

(REUTERS)

A police tactical team secures the area, near a car that crashed into a group of people before hitting a storefront at Tauentzienstrasse

(REUTERS)
Thomas Kingsley8 June 2022 11:55
Watch: John Barrowman shares video from scene of incident

Berlin car crash: John Barrowman shares video from scene of incident
Thomas Kingsley8 June 2022 11:45
What we know so far

The man drove into people on a street corner at around 10:30am before getting the car back on the road and then crashing into a shop window around a block further on, police spokesman Thilo Cablitz said.

Fire service spokesman Stefan Salzwedel put the number of injured at eight. Police said more than a dozen were injured. Police said several of them were in serious condition.

The driver was apparently detained by passers-by before being arrested swiftly by a police officer who was near the scene, Mr Cablitz said. He said police are trying to determine whether he deliberately drove into pedestrians or whether it was an accident, possibly caused by a medical emergency.

He said he didn't have more information on the man, who was driving a small car, or on what if anything he has told police so far.

Large numbers of rescue vehicles and first responders were at the scene.

The incident happened at one end of the Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard and next to the Breitscheidplatz square.

Thomas Kingsley8 June 2022 11:33
Five people with ‘life threatening’ injuries, fire services say

A spokesperson from the Berlin fire service says five people have life threatening injuries after the car crash into the crowd on Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard.

(AFP via Getty)

Thomas Kingsley8 June 2022 11:31
Actor John Barrowman caught in ‘horrific’ incident

John Barrowman has revealed he witnessed the Berlin incident that has left one dead.

Around 30 people were left injured after a car drove into pedestrians in the capital of Germany near the popular Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard on Wednesday (8 June).

Doctor Who star Barrowman said that he heard the “bang and the crash”, telling his followers in a Twitter video: “We were in a store, and then we came out and saw all the carnage.”

“It’s really pretty bad, guys,” he said, revealing that he was sitting behind a tree at the advice of his friend “just in case anything else happens”. He later said he was returning to his hotel as “we kind of don’t want to be on the street”.

Read the full story below:

John Barrowman reveals he ‘heard’ Berlin incident that’s left one dead

‘Doctor Who’ star said he heard ‘bang and crash’ as car drove into crowd

Thomas Kingsley8 June 2022 11:29
One dead and 30 injured after car ploughs into pedestrians in Berlin

One person was killed and several injured after a car drove into pedestrians in the German capital, Berlin.

A spokesperson for the German capital’s fire service told Reuters around 30 people were injured.

“A man is believed to have driven into a group of people. It is not yet known whether it was an accident or a deliberate act,” police said.

Mass-selling daily Bild said the man had been driving a small Renault car.

The incident took place near the scene of a 2016 fatal attack when Anis Amri, a failed Tunisian asylum seeker with Islamist links, hijacked a truck, killed the driver and then plowed it into a crowded western Berlin Christmas market, killing 11 people.

Read the full story here

(AP)
Thomas Kingsley8 June 2022 11:27
Good morning

Good morning, we will be bringing all the latest updates from Berlin where a car has ploughed into a crowd on Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard injuring 30 people and killing one.

Thomas Kingsley8 June 2022 11:26

