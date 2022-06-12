✕ Close Ukrainian soldiers describe what life is like in the trenches

A former British soldier has reportedly been killed fighting for Ukraine in the embattled eastern city of Sievierodonetsk.

Jordan Gatley was shot and killed recently in the eastern Donbas region, his father said in an emotional Facebook post on Saturday.

“Jordan left the British Army in March this year to continue his career as a soldier in other areas. The war against Europe had begun so, after careful consideration, he went to the Ukraine to help,” his family said.

“He truly was a hero and will forever be in our hearts,” they added.

His death comes as Russia attempts to use its artillery superiority to its advantage in its assault against Sievierodonetsk, according to the British Ministry of Defence’s (MoD).

The latest military intelligence report added that the Kremlin was likely preparing to commit all three battalions of some brigades to operations simultaneously. Usually, one is left in reserve.

“The third battalions within brigades are often not fully staffed - Russia will likely have to rely on new recruits or mobilised reservists to deploy these units to Ukraine,” the MoD said.