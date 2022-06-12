Ukraine news - live: British ex-soldier ‘killed fighting against Russia’ in Sievierodonetsk
‘He truly was a hero and will forever be in our hearts,’ Jordan Gatley’s family says
A former British soldier has reportedly been killed fighting for Ukraine in the embattled eastern city of Sievierodonetsk.
Jordan Gatley was shot and killed recently in the eastern Donbas region, his father said in an emotional Facebook post on Saturday.
“Jordan left the British Army in March this year to continue his career as a soldier in other areas. The war against Europe had begun so, after careful consideration, he went to the Ukraine to help,” his family said.
“He truly was a hero and will forever be in our hearts,” they added.
His death comes as Russia attempts to use its artillery superiority to its advantage in its assault against Sievierodonetsk, according to the British Ministry of Defence’s (MoD).
The latest military intelligence report added that the Kremlin was likely preparing to commit all three battalions of some brigades to operations simultaneously. Usually, one is left in reserve.
“The third battalions within brigades are often not fully staffed - Russia will likely have to rely on new recruits or mobilised reservists to deploy these units to Ukraine,” the MoD said.
Turkey’s concerns about ‘terrorism’ legitimate, says Nato secretary general
When Finland and Sweden asked to join Nato last month due to security concerns about Russia, Turkey decided to oppose the move.
The Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused them of harbouring “terrorists”.
Speaking about the impasse, Jens Stoltenberg, the Nato secretary general, said such concerns are legitimate, noting that no Nato member suffered more terrorist attacks than Turkey.
Czech foreign minister criticises Macron over Putin comment
The Czech foreign minister has criticised French president Emmanuel Macron for saying that Vladimir Putin mustn’t be “humiliate” if peace is to be achieved in Ukraine.
“Macron probably doesn’t understand the issue very well,” Jan Lipavsky said.
“Putin doesn’t care how Russia is perceived in the west,” he added.
The Macron administration sought to quell criticism earlier this week by insisting that it did not want to given any concessions to Russia.
Hundreds of Ukrainian bodies remain in Mariupol, says former commander
The bodies of many Ukrainian soldiers remain in Mariupol, the former head of the Azov National Guard regiment has said.
Maksym Zhorin said that 220 corpses from the Azovstal steel plant were sent to Kyiv but added that “just as many bodies still remain in Mariupol”.
“Talks are continuing about further exchanges, to return home all the bodies. Absolutely all bodies must be returned and this is something we will work on,” he said.
Hundreds of Ukrainian troops were holed up for months in the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, where they made their last stand before surrendering last month.
Lewis condemns death sentence given to Britons by pro-Russian separatists
Brandon Lewis, the UK’s Northern Ireland secretary, has criticised pro-Russian separatist’s decision to condemn two captured British men to death for fighting for Ukraine.
Speaking to Sky News on Sunday, he said: “Really I think it backs up what we’ve all seen in this abhorrent process that Putin has followed in terms of an unwarranted attack on Ukraine in the general way that Putin’s regime is acting. It’s pretty despicable actually.”
Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner remain in prison in the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic.
Ukraine war in photos
Ukrainian teenager hailed a ‘hero'
A Ukrainian teenager praised as a hero by his country has spoken of how he helped geo-locate a Russian convoy near Kyiv earlier in the war.
Andriy Pokrasa, 15, used his drone to track its exact coordinates, before sending them to the Ukrainian army.
“These were some of the scariest moments of my life,” the teenager said.
“We provided the photos and the location to the armed forces. They narrowed down the co-ordinates more accurately and transmitted them by walkie-talkie, so as to adjust the artillery,” he said.
In total, 20 Russian military vehicles were destroyed, the 15-year-old added.
Russia to ‘rely’ on new recruits, says UK
Vladimir Putin’s generals will “likely have to rely” on new recruits or mobilised reservists as the war grinds on in eastern Ukraine, the UK has said.
As heavy fighting continues around the city of Sievierodonetsk, Russia is attempting to use its artillery superiority to its advantage, according to the British Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) latest military assessment
Usually, the Kremlin’s senior officers only commit two of their three battalions to operations at the same time. However, it is thought that Russia will soon use all three.
“The third battalions within brigades are often not fully staffed - Russia will likely have to rely on new recruits or mobilised reservists to deploy these units to Ukraine,” the UK said.
Ukraine establishes grain export routes through Poland and Romania
Ukraine has managed to create two food export routes through Poland and Romania, as Russia continues to blockade Ukrainian ports, Kyiv has said.
Dmytro Senik, the Ukrainian deputy foreign minister, said Russia was putting global food security at risk by its actions.
Speaking about the overland routes, he said: “Those routes are not perfect because it creates certain bottlenecks, but we are doing our best to develop those routes in the meantime.”
Ukraine is the world’s fourth-largest grain export. With millions of tonnes of its crops unable to be exported, experts have warned that hunger and famine will become more prevalent around the world.
Russian army shells Ternopil region
More details have emerged about the Russian army’s shelling of targets in western Ukraine on Saturday evening.
The Kremlin’s troops fired Kalibr cruise missiles at a military warehouse in Ternopil region, according to the Russian defence ministry.
The attack destroyed a large cache of US and European weapons, it added.
