Watch live: Farmers on tractors descend on Brussels in protest over EU policies
Watch live as farmers protest in their tractors against EU policies at a demonstration in Brussels on Monday, 26 February, as EU agriculture ministers meet to discuss responses to the current crisis in the sector.
Monday's action follows weeks of protests against the bloc's farming policies.
Demonstrations have been taking place over price pressures, taxes, and green regulations.
Similar protests have erupted across other countries in the EU, as grievances are shared by farmers in other countries over high costs, bureaucracy, and competition from non-EU nations.
On Monday in Brussels, farmers set fire to piles of old tyres and riot police fired a water cannon to put out the flames.
More than 100 tractors parked around the EU institutions’ headquarters a short distance from where ministers were arriving for their meeting.
