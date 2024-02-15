Farmers on tractors arrive in Madrid on tenth day of demonstrations

Farmers on tractors arrived in Madrid on Thursday, 15 February, on the tenth day of demonstrations.

Around 250 agricultural workers and union representatives gathered outside the agriculture ministry before a meeting with minister Luis Planas.

Demonstrations have been taking place over price pressures, taxes, and green regulation.

Similar protests have erupted across the EU, as grievances are shared by farmers in other countries over high costs, bureaucracy, and competition from non-EU nations.

Spanish farmers say demanding rules imposed on EU farmers to protect the environment makes them less competitive than those in other regions such as Latin America or other non-EU countries.