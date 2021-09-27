Crete earthquake – live: One person killed and hotels evacuated as powerful earthquake hits Greek island
One person is dead and at least nine have been injured in a strong earthquake that struck the Greek island of Crete on Monday morning. Greece’s climate crisis and civil protection ministry confirmed the death of a man who had been completing church renovations in the town of Arkalochori, and was crushed when the dome caved in.
The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported that a 6.0 magnitude quake struck at 9.17 am with an epicentre 16 miles south south east of the city of Heraklion and a depth of 6.2 miles. At least nine aftershocks have also struck the area, with the strongest one registering a magnitude of 4.6.
Hotels and schools near the epicentre have been evacuated as local media reported that a number of older buildings had suffered structural damage.
Sarah Williams-Long, a doctor at King’s Hospital in London who had been staying at the Creta Maris beach resort with her partner and three-year-old son when the earthquake struck, told The Independent that she had been evacuated in case of a second earthquake.
She said: “It was terrifying. Initially there was just a very slight rumble, like waiting for a train underground, but it quickly increased causing the building to shake,” adding that many people took shelter under tables before the building was evacuated.
‘It was terrifying’: Holidaymakers evacuated from Crete hotel
Holidaymakers were evacuated from Crete hotels after the earthquake struck this morning.
Sarah Williams-Long, a doctor at King’s Hospital in London who had been vacationing at the Creta Maris Beach Resort with her partner and three-year-old son told The Independent that the experience had been harrowing.
“They’ve evacuated us from our hotel in case there’s a second earthquake - we’re waiting to be taken to a hotel away from the higher buildings,” she said.
“We’ll hopefully be allowed back in to hotel if nothing happens in the next 40 minutes. It was terrifying. Initially there was just a very slight rumble, like waiting for a train underground, but it quickly increased causing the building to shake.
“Everyone instinctively got under the tables until we were asked to leave the building. Some people were visibly shaken - one of the chefs collapsed. It was very dramatic.”
Photo shows dust released in earthquake
Twitter user Yorgos Sasslis shared a photo shortly after the quake shook the island of Crete this morning.
He said: “At only 10km depth, we REALLY FELT this one,” adding that everything where he was seemed to be alright, save for “a few shattered picture frames”.
One dead, nine injured in quake
One person was killed in the earthquake that stuck Crete this morning, authorities reported, while a number of others sustained injuries.
A man was crushed when the dome of a church in the town of Arkalochori caved in during renovation works. His death was first reported by ERT public television and then confirmed by local police.
Nine others were injured in the quake as many buildings were damaged, authorities from the ministry of civil protection said.
The quake and aftershocks prompted many people to rush outdoors, with hotels and schools in the city of Heraklion being evacuated.
Earthquake strikes Crete
At 9.17am a 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the Greek island of Crete, The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported.
The epicentre was four miles north of the village of Thrapsano, 16 miles south southeast of the city of Heraklion, 153 miles south southeast of the Greek capital Athens.
It struck at a depth of 6.2 miles, causing dust to be released from the earth and structural damage to a number of buildings.
The EMSC has also reported at least nine aftershocks since the initial quake struck, with the strongest registering a magnitude of 4.6.
