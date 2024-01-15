Watch live: King Frederik and Queen Mary visit Danish parliament after coronation

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as King Frederik and Queen Mary visit the Danish parliament on Monday, 15 January, following their coronation.

Denmark’s prime minister Mette Frederiksen proclaimed the new monarchs on Sunday after the King's mother Queen Margrethe II formally signed her abdication.

The country’s longest-reigning monarch shocked the nation in early January when she announced her decision to stand down after 52 years on the throne.

Margrethe is the first Danish monarch in almost 900 years to voluntarily abdicate.

King Frederik X appeared emotional on Sunday as he waved to crowds from the balcony shortly after being sworn in as the new monarch.

He has served in the Danish military and is known for his work in sustainability and women's rights.

Frederik’s royal motto as a principle for his reign is: “United, committed, for the kingdom of Denmark.”