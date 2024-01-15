Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: King Frederik and Queen Mary visit Danish parliament after coronation

Holly Patrick
Monday 15 January 2024 08:53
Comments
Close

Watch live as King Frederik and Queen Mary visit the Danish parliament on Monday, 15 January, following their coronation.

Denmark’s prime minister Mette Frederiksen proclaimed the new monarchs on Sunday after the King's mother Queen Margrethe II formally signed her abdication.

The country’s longest-reigning monarch shocked the nation in early January when she announced her decision to stand down after 52 years on the throne.

Margrethe is the first Danish monarch in almost 900 years to voluntarily abdicate.

King Frederik X appeared emotional on Sunday as he waved to crowds from the balcony shortly after being sworn in as the new monarch.

He has served in the Danish military and is known for his work in sustainability and women's rights.

Frederik’s royal motto as a principle for his reign is: “United, committed, for the kingdom of Denmark.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in