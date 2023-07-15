✕ Close Europeans seek shade as heatwave grips much of the continent

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A second heatwave is expected to hit Italy next week as Cerberus is swiftly followed by heatwave Cheron, named after the ferryman to the underworld in Greek mythology.

According to La Repubblica, the temperatures expected this weekend could climb around 12C higher (53.6F) in the following days, particularly for Tuscany and Lazio.

This weekend, the highest temperatures are set to peak at around 36C (96.8F) in most Italian cities, though Puglia, Sicily, and Sardinia may reach up to 41C.

However, next week temperatures are predicted to climb as high as 48C in Sardinia.

It comes as Greece introduced emergency measures for workers, and zoo animals in Madrid were fed fruit popsicles, as a deadly heatwave grips large parts of Mediterranean Europe with temperatures forecast to break all-time records.

The Cerberus heatwave is set to get worse over the weekend with the mercury expected reach as high as 45C in parts of Greece and Spain.

There is also extreme heat in the US, and you can follow the blog for that here.