Holidaymakers evacuated in Greece wildfires amid heatwave in Europe

Holidaymakers have been evacuated from at least six seaside communities in Greece as their homes are threatened by wildfires amid the extreme heat hitting Europe that will likely last until August.

Gusts of wind up to 45 mph are pushing flames through hillside scrub and pine forests parched by extreme heat near Athens, leading authorities to issue the evacuation orders on Monday.

Meanwhile, the World Meteorological Organization warned that the heatwave affecting the Mediterranean is forecast to intensify by mid-week, including in Greece, and is likely to continue into August in some places.

New records have already been set for specific weather stations in parts of the northern hemisphere and new national records may also be set, the UN agency's website said.

Another anticyclone dubbed “Charon”, who in Greek mythology was the ferryman of the dead, advanced into the region from north Africa on Sunday and could lift temperatures well above 45C in parts of Italy, Spain and Greece.

The hottest temperature recorded in Europe was 48.8C in Sicily, in August 2021.

It comes as extreme temperatures are breaking records worldwide as both the US and China saw the mercury crossing 50C on Sunday.