Another round of flash flooding, cancelled airline flights and power outages have been triggered by heavy downpours in parts of the United States.

In Pennsylvania, a sudden flash flood late on Saturday afternoon claimed at least five lives.

More than 350 flights were canceled at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey alone, while more than 280 flights were canceled at Kennedy International Airport in New York.

It comes as one of the hottest places on earth could soon break even its extreme temperature records.

Death Valley in California is forecast to reach 53.33C on Sunday just three degrees shy of its hottest day over a century ago.

It comes as at least 4,000 people are being evacuated in Spain as firefighters struggle to contain wildfires tearing through La Palma, the president of the Canary Islands has warned that some residents are refusing to leave their homes.

President Fernando Clavijo said that at least 13 houses were destroyed as the fire advanced, having already ravaged at least 45 square kilometres of land, as he urged those showing “resistance” to leaving their homes to “be responsible”.

Earlier, some tourists were reportedly sent to hospital in Athens, Greece as they arrived in droves at the Acropolis even as the authorities shut the monument's gates between midday and early evening amid a severe heatwave.

Kim Adams, visiting from Scotland told Sky News: “It’s quite difficult today, really very hot”.

Temperatures in Italy are predicted to climb as high as 49C in Puglia, Sardinia and Sicily next week, as the heatwave gripping Southern Europe shows no sign of abating.

Red alerts for extreme heat have been issued in 16 cities across Italy as the Mediterranean country is gripped by blistering hot temperatures.