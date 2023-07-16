✕ Close Europeans seek shade as heatwave grips much of the continent

Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes as firefighters struggle to contain a wildfire tearing through the Spanish Canary Islands.

The fire began in La Palma early on Saturday and has already destroyed 4,500 hectares (11,100 acres) of land and at least a dozen homes.

Earlier, some tourists were reportedly sent to hospital in Athens, Greece as they arrived in droves at the Acropolis even as the authorities shut the monument's gates between midday and early evening amid a severe heatwave.

Kim Adams, visiting from Scotland told Sky News: “It’s quite difficult today, really very hot”.

Temperatures in Italy are predicted to climb as high as 49C in Puglia, Sardinia and Sicily next week, as the heatwave gripping Southern Europe shows no sign of abating.

Red alerts for extreme heat have been issued in 16 cities across Italy as the Mediterranean country is gripped by blistering hot temperatures.