Greece has introduced emergency measures to help workers cope with temperatures of more than 40C as the Cerberus heatwave grips Europe.

The country has introduced the mandatory stoppage of work where there is heat stress from 12-5pm and high risk members of the public service will work from home.

Temperatures in Greece could top 44C in the days to come while already in Spain the ground temperature has reached 60C.

Greece has also warned of the threat of wild fires with the wind forecast to pick up.

A heat map for Europe has turned to dark red and even black in areas because of the severity of the extreme weather.

Forecasters have said the heatwave could last for up to two weeks and already one person has died as a result.

The 44-year-old worker was reportedly painting a zebra crossing in 40C heat in the town of Lodi outside Milan, Italy, at midday on Tuesday when he collapsed.

