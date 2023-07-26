Greece fires – live: Tourists in Rhodes and Corfu evacuated as Croatia also battles wildfires
Plane fighting wildfires in Evia crashes
Croatia is battling wildfires as thousands of tourists have fled Rhodes and Corfu amid blazes ravaging Greece.
A firefighting plane is dropping water on a mountainside in Župa Dubrovačka in Croatia after a wildfire broke out last night.
Almost 100 firefighters are on the scene and several vehicles, according to reports.
It comes as 20,000 people had to leave homes and hotels in Rhodes over the weekend as the inferno that began a week ago spread, while over 2,000 holidaymakers returned home by plane on Monday.
After the blaze in Rhodes prompted “the biggest evacuation” in Greek history, civil protection authorities warned of “extreme risk” of wildfires on the island of Crete, while around 2,500 people have already been evacuated from Corfu, which has been enduring dozens of blazes.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told parliament on Monday the country was “at war” and said on Tuesday the next days would be difficult, with conditions possibly improving after Thursday.
Are Greece wildfires caused by climate change?
Wildfires have raged across Greece for several days, triggering large-scale evacuations, rescue flights for British tourists and warnings from officials that things may yet get worse.
While the cause of the blazes has not officially been identified, local authorities have suggested at least some could have been the work of arsonists.
But climate science and fire risk specialists say it’s undeniable that rising temperatures and prolonged heatwaves mean the fires in the Mediterranean country have spread faster and burned over larger areas.
Maanya Sachdeva has more.
Local authorities have suggested wildfires burning through the island of Corfu was the work of arsonists, but climate scientists say rising temperatures are to blame
Wildfire rages in Italy, burning down house and cars on its way
Foreign office advises people visiting affected areas to carry ‘appropriate insurance’
The UK foreign office has updated its guidance for people visiting Greece, telling those travelling to areas affected due to wildfire to make sure they had “appropriate insurance”.
“If you choose to travel, research your destinations and get appropriate travel insurance,” the foreign office said, adding that the insurance should “cover your itinerary, planned activities and expenses in an emergency”.
Two dead in water-dropping plane crash in Greece
A Greek air force water-dropping plane crashed while diving into a wildfire in southern Greece yesterday, killing both pilots, as authorities battled blazes that have been raging for days across the country.
A state ERT TV video showed the bright yellow CL-215 aircraft releasing its load of water on the island of Evia before its wingtip apparently snagged in a tree branch. Moments later it disappeared into a deep fold in the ground from which a fireball erupted.
The air force said the pilots, aged 34 and 27, both died in the crash.
Prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis cancelled a planned visit to Cyprus for today and Greece’s armed forces declared three days of mourning.
Southern Europe has found itself on the frontline of the climate crisis this summer, with the onset of an extreme heatwave bringing dangerously high temperatures to Italy and Spain and now raging wildfires to the hills of Greece.
The Greek islands have been a favourite destination for British holidaymakers for decades but this month has seen out-of-control blazes spark “the biggest evacuation” in its history from Rhodes while Crete, Corfu, Evia and Zante have also suffered devastating infernos.
Here’s what The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder has had to say about the evolving situation so far.
Michael Gove going on holiday to Greek island currently being evacuated
Michael Gove is going to Evia in a week despite Greek authorities evacuating parts of the island.
The housing secretary is visiting the island, off the eastern coast of mainland Greece, after it became caught up in the “nightmare” wildfires engulfing the country.
Mr Gove told Sky News: “I am planning to go to Greece in just over a week’s time.” He added that he was visiting Evia.
Asked whether he was worried about the raging fires, Mr Gove said: “No, I am not.
“I think it’s absolutely right that individuals should be able to go to Greece to enjoy their holidays,” Mr Gove added.
Archie Mitchell reports:
Arsonists behind Corfu’s devastating wildfires as Greece ‘at war'
Arsonists are being blamed for devastating wildfires that have swept through the Greek island of Corfu.
Corfu mayor Yorgos Mahimaris claimed on Monday that an arsonist started the fires which have sparked mass evacuations.
Mr Mahimaris came to the conclusion after visiting three locations where fires broke out on Mount Pantokratoras.
Oliver Pritchard-Jones reports:
Where are the Italy wildfires as temperatures rise to 47.6C on Sicliy?
Travel on and off the Italian island of Sicily has been disrupted after wildfires fuelled by extreme temperatures broke out.
Videos and photos show the fires ravaging the island holiday destination, including two of the main airports at Catania and Palermo.
Flames also threatened the ancient archaeological site of Segesta, which had to be closed temporarily to check for any damage.
Lucy Skoulding reports:
Voices: We are not just breaking heat records, we are smashing them
The extreme weather events witnessed across the globe have been predicted for decades. Climate expert Mike Berners-Lee explains how we got here – and what we should do about it.
