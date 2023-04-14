For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

France’s top constitutional body has approved an unpopular plan to raise the national retirement age by two years to 64, in a victory for president Emmanuel Macron after three months of mass protests over the legislation that have damaged his leadership.

The move is likely to enrage unions and other opponents of the pension plan, including protesters gathered in spots around France on Friday evening as news of the decision emerged.

In what will be a huge relief to Mr Macron and his government, the country’s Constitutional Council gave his plan the green light.

Students and young protesters march towards the constitutional council (AFP via Getty Images)

Armed police had been on standby behind a metal fence erected outside the council after three months of protests across the country, some of which turned to violence.

On Thursday angry protesters stormed the headquarters of a luxury brands group in Paris as unrest over the plan grew.

President Macron says the French must work longer or the pension budget will fall billions of euros into the red each year by the end of the decade, and has forced through an increase in the national retirement age.

Hardline unions and the opposition warned before the ruling that they would not back down even if the council approved.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered on Thursday outside the offices of LVMH, the owner of luxury fashion brands including Louis Vuitton and Dior, days after its boss Bernard Arnault became the world’s richest man as his fortune grow more than £40bn to £168bn.

A group of protesters, some armed with red flares, then stormed the building before climbing an escalator to the upper floors. Others filled the street waving flags of the railway workers’ union Sud Rail.

Protesters chant and demonstrate in central Paris (Getty Images)

On Friday, other opponents of the change blockaded entry points into some cities, including Rouen in the west or Marseille in the south, slowing or stopping traffic.

The pensions system is a cornerstone of France‘s cherished social protection model, and trade unions say the money can be found elsewhere, including by taxing the rich more heavily.

Mr Macron made overhauling the system a flagship reform of his second term in office. It’s not just economic gains, but also his reformist credentials that are at stake.

The president’s opponents took the reform to the Constitutional Council on the grounds that it was tacked onto a social security budget bill, which curtailed parliamentary debate, and was then forced through without a final vote in parliament.

The government’s decision to get around a parliamentary vote in March by using special constitutional powers heightened the fury of the measure’s opponents, as well as their determination.

French prime minister Elisabeth Borne was interrupted while visiting a supermarket outside Paris by a group of people chanting “We don’t want it,” referring to the way she skirted the vote by politicians to advance the pension reform.

