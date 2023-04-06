Riot police deployed in Paris as tensions boil over at pension protest

Riot police deployed in Paris on Thursday (6 April) as people marched in a new round of strikes and nationwide demonstrations seeking to get Emmanuel Macron to scrap pension reforms that have ignited a monthslong firestorm of public anger.

Police were pelted by projectiles when the protest through city streets reached La Rotonde, a restaurant that has been associated with the French president since he celebrated there during the 2017 election that he went on to win.

Talks between trade union leaders and prime minister Elisabeth Borne broke up Wednesday without a breakthrough, setting the stage for protesters’ return to the streets.

