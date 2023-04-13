Moment protester running towards Emmanuel Macron tackled to ground

A protester running towards Emmanuel Macron was tackled to the ground metres away from the French president during his Netherlands visit.

Footage shows a person running towards Mr Macron as he got out of a vehicle at the University of Amsterdam on Wednesday, 12 April.

Mr Macron did not appear to notice what had happened and continued shaking hands.

The president is facing unrest in France over controversial pension reforms which would delay the retirement age from 62 to 64.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.