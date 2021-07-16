Germany-Belgium floods – live: More than 80 dead and 1,300 missing in ‘catastrophe’ amid search for survivors
Follow live updates below
More than 80 people have died after severe flooding in western Germany, as rescuers continue to search for survivors.
A total of 1,300 residents remain missing in the Ahrweiler district in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, according to the district government.
In the village of Schuld and elsewhere, houses were swept away after rivers burst their banks following days of extreme rainfall.
Speaking from Washington on Thursday, Angela Merkel expressed her sorrow at the events unfolding in her home country, calling it a day “characterised by fear, by despair, by suffering”.
Her potential successor as chancellor, Armin Laschet, the premier of the badly-affected state of North Rhine-Westphalia, blamed the climate crisis for the catastrophe.
“We will be faced with such events over and over, and that means we need to speed up climate protection measures... because climate change isn’t confined to one state,” he said.
Deaths have been reported in Belgium too, with the mayor of Liège ordering residents to evacuate their homes on Thursday. The Netherlands and Luxembourg have also been affected by severe flooding.
More than 80 dead and 1,300 missing in German floods
More than 80 people have died and a further 1,300 are missing in western Germany as a result of severe flooding.
This comes after some parts of the country experienced their highest rainfall in a century.
Rescue efforts are ongoing.
Germany Belgium flooding: More than 80 dead and 1,300 missing after heaviest rain in a century
‘I grieve for those who have lost their lives in this disaster’ said Angela Merkel
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the devastating flooding in Europe.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies