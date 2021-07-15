Germany floods – live: Reports say 19 killed and dozens missing as homes swept away after heavy rainfall
At least 19 people have died and dozens more are missing in western Germany after heavy flooding, reports have suggested.
Record rainfall meant rivers and streams burst their banks, causing buildings to collapse and cars to be swept away.
Police confirmed that eight people had died in the county of Euskirchen, while another four deaths were reported in the wine-growing region of Ahrweiler, according to AP. Two firefighters are among the dead.
Flood warnings were issued overnight and hundreds of people were evacuated. One 63-year-old local man, who fled Ahrweiler, said: "I’ve never experienced a catastrophe where the river burst its banks in such a short space of time."
Malu Dreyer, the leader of the Rhineland-Palatinate, described the flooding in similar terms. "It’s a catastrophe. There are dead, missing and many people still in danger. All of our emergency services are in action round the clock and risking their own lives," she said.
There has also been devastating floods in Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.
Floods caused by global warming, Greens say
The flooding in Germany is yet another “wake-up” call about the climate crisis, the Greens have said.
Blaming the disaster on global warming, Katrin Goering-Eckardt, the party’s parliamentary leader, told RTL/NTV television: “This is already the impact of the climate catastrophe and this is another wake-up call to make us realise: this is already here.”
Along the Rhine river, cities like Cologne and Hagen experienced their heaviest daily rainfall on record.
Power cuts affect 200,000 people in west Germany
Around 200,000 households in western Germany do not have access to electricity as a result of flooding, the country’s largest power distribution company has said.
A spokesperson for Westnetz said: “We are trying to resolve the situation with all available hands on deck,”
Many power substations are currently unreachable, as roads remain blocked, they added.
Large parts of the states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate are affected by the outage.
‘EU is ready to help’ flood victims, says von der Leyen
Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, has said the bloc is “ready to help” the victims of flooding in Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.
She added that her thoughts were with the families of those who had died.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the flooding in Europe.
