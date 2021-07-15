✕ Close 30 people missing as storms cause flooding across central Germany

At least 19 people have died and dozens more are missing in western Germany after heavy flooding, reports have suggested.

Record rainfall meant rivers and streams burst their banks, causing buildings to collapse and cars to be swept away.

Police confirmed that eight people had died in the county of Euskirchen, while another four deaths were reported in the wine-growing region of Ahrweiler, according to AP. Two firefighters are among the dead.

Flood warnings were issued overnight and hundreds of people were evacuated. One 63-year-old local man, who fled Ahrweiler, said: "I’ve never experienced a catastrophe where the river burst its banks in such a short space of time."

Malu Dreyer, the leader of the Rhineland-Palatinate, described the flooding in similar terms. "It’s a catastrophe. There are dead, missing and many people still in danger. All of our emergency services are in action round the clock and risking their own lives," she said.

There has also been devastating floods in Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.