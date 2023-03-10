Hamburg shooting – live: Hunt for gunman as six killed at Jehovah’s Witness church centre in Germany
Early indications suggest shooter may be among dead, according to police
Multiple people were killed and several others were wounded in a shooting at a church centre in Hamburg, Germany on Thursday.
Newspaper Bild reported that seven people had been killed and eight more injured after the shooting, but the official death toll is yet to be confirmed by police. Other local outlets have reported there being six victims.
“My deepest condolences to the families of the victims,” Hamburg mayor Peter Tschentscher wrote on Twitter in German on Thursday. “The emergency services are working flat out to track down the perpetrator(s) and to clarify the background.”
Police said the motive for the attack, which happened at around 9pm local time, is currently unclear, and that there are not currently indications of a suspect at large.
“So far, there is no reliable information on the motive for the crime,” the Hamburg police said in a statement toThe Washington Post.
Police are in the process of investigating a shooting that claimed multiple lives at a Hamburg church centre.
Multiple people have died and several others are injured after a shooting in a church in Hamburg.
The Hamburg city government said the shooting took place at a Jehovah’s Witness church in the Gross Borstel district on Thursday evening.
