Liveupdated1678407829

Hamburg shooting – live: Hunt for gunman as six killed at Jehovah’s Witness church centre in Germany

Early indications suggest shooter may be among dead, according to police

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Friday 10 March 2023 00:23
Comments
<p>Police mass outside the site of an alleged church centre shooting in Hamburg, Germany, on 9 March, 2023 </p>

Police mass outside the site of an alleged church centre shooting in Hamburg, Germany, on 9 March, 2023

(AP)

Multiple people were killed and several others were wounded in a shooting at a church centre in Hamburg, Germany on Thursday.

Newspaper Bild reported that seven people had been killed and eight more injured after the shooting, but the official death toll is yet to be confirmed by police. Other local outlets have reported there being six victims.

“My deepest condolences to the families of the victims,” Hamburg mayor Peter Tschentscher wrote on Twitter in German on Thursday. “The emergency services are working flat out to track down the perpetrator(s) and to clarify the background.”

Police said the motive for the attack, which happened at around 9pm local time, is currently unclear, and that there are not currently indications of a suspect at large.

“So far, there is no reliable information on the motive for the crime,” the Hamburg police said in a statement toThe Washington Post.

1678407829

Photos show scene outside Hamburg church

Police are in the process of investigating a shooting that claimed multiple lives at a Hamburg church centre.

Dramatic photos captured the operation, where local officials say they haven’t identified a motive behind the violence.

(Getty Images)

(AP)

(REUTERS)
Josh Marcus10 March 2023 00:23
1678407064

Several killed and others injured after shooting at church in Hamburg

Multiple people have died and several others are injured after a shooting in a church in Hamburg.

The Hamburg city government said the shooting took place at a Jehovah’s Witness church in the Gross Borstel district on Thursday evening.

"The emergency services are working flat out to track down the perpetrator(s) and to clarify the background."

Get all the details in our breaking news story.

Get all the details in our breaking news story.

Several killed and others injured after shooting at church in Hamburg

Shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district

Josh Marcus10 March 2023 00:11
1678407029

A shocking shooting in Hamburg

Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of the reported shooting at a church centre in Hamburg.

We’ll be following all the latest details live.

Josh Marcus10 March 2023 00:10

