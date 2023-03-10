Police mass outside the site of an alleged church centre shooting in Hamburg, Germany, on 9 March, 2023 (AP)

Multiple people were killed and several others were wounded in a shooting at a church centre in Hamburg, Germany on Thursday.

Newspaper Bild reported that seven people had been killed and eight more injured after the shooting, but the official death toll is yet to be confirmed by police. Other local outlets have reported there being six victims.

“My deepest condolences to the families of the victims,” Hamburg mayor Peter Tschentscher wrote on Twitter in German on Thursday. “The emergency services are working flat out to track down the perpetrator(s) and to clarify the background.”

Police said the motive for the attack, which happened at around 9pm local time, is currently unclear, and that there are not currently indications of a suspect at large.

“So far, there is no reliable information on the motive for the crime,” the Hamburg police said in a statement toThe Washington Post.

