Hamburg shooting news – live: Gunman kills seven at church in Germany
Police said the motive for the attack, which happened at around 9pm local time, is currently unclear
A gunman shot dead seven people at a Jehovah’s Witness church centre in Germany yesterday, before turning the weapon on himself, police say.
The scene of the shooting was a Kingdom Hall, next to a car repair shop in the Gross Borstel district, a few miles from Hamburg city centre.
Police spokesman Holger Vehren said officers were alerted to the shooting at about 9.15pm and on the scene quickly.
After officers arrived and found people with apparent gunshot wounds on the ground floor, they heard a shot from an upper floor and found a fatally wounded person upstairs who may have been the gunman, he said.
Police believe the gunman acted alone. A motive for the shooting has still not been declared.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a former Hamburg mayor, described the shooting as “a brutal act of violence.”
“My deepest condolences to the families of the victims,” Hamburg mayor Peter Tschentscher wrote on Twitter yesterday.
David Semonian, a US-based spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses, said in a statement early on Friday that members “worldwide grieve for the victims of this traumatic event”.
Watch: Hamburg police storm building where deadly shooting occurred
Gunman believed to be former Jehovah’s Witness
The gunman was believed to be a former member of the Jehovah’s Witness community, Spiegel magazine reported.
The man was aged between 30 and 40 and was not known to authorities as an extremist, the report said, citing unnamed sources.
A spokesperson for Hamburg police could not confirm the details, referring to a press conference planned for 1100 GMT.
In pictures: Forensics teams arrive at scene in Hamburg
Watch: Multiple dead in shooting at Jehovah’s Witness church in Hamburg
Jehovah’s Witnesses ‘worldwide grieve for the victims’, says US spokesperson
“The congregation elders in the local area are providing pastoral care for those affected by the event,” he wrote.
“We understand that the authorities are still investigating the details of this crime. We appreciate the courageous help provided by the police and emergency services.”
At a glance: Jehovah's Witness beliefs, history in Germany
The international Christian denomination founded in the United States has a more than 100-year history in Germany.
Today, about 170,000 members call the European country home, according to the denomination’s website.
Read more in this report by the Associated Press:
At a glance: Jehovah's Witness beliefs, history in Germany
Eight including gunman killed, police say
Who are Jehovah's Witnesses?
Multiple people were killed at a Jehovah’s Witness church in Germany by a gunman who police believe acted alone.
There are about 170,000 Jehovah’s Witnesses in Germany.
They are part of an international church, founded in the United States in the 19th century and headquartered in Warwick, New York.
It claims a worldwide membership of about 8.7 million.
Members are known for their evangelistic efforts that include knocking on doors and distributing literature in public squares.
The denomination’s distinctive practices include a refusal to bear arms, receive blood transfusions, salute a national flag or participate in secular government.
Additional reporting by Associated Press.
Police yet to release official death toll
