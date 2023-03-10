Police mass outside the site of an alleged church centre shooting in Hamburg, Germany, on 9 March, 2023 (AP)

Multiple people were killed and several others were wounded in a shooting at a Jehovah’s Witness church centre in Hamburg, Germany.

While police in Hamburg have declined to say how many people have been killed they believe that the gunman was among the dead.

Police said: “According to the current state of affairs, we assume that there is one perpetrator.”

Newspaper Bild reported that seven people had been killed and eight more injured after the shooting, but the official death toll is yet to be confirmed by police.

Other local outlets have reported there being six victims.

“My deepest condolences to the families of the victims,” Hamburg mayor Peter Tschentscher wrote on Twitter in German yesterday.