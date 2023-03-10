Watch live: Scene following shooting at Jehovah’s Witness church in Hamburg

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch a live view of the scene following a shooting at a Jehovah’s Witness church in Hamburg, Germany.

Several people were killed and more wounded in the incident in the northern German city on Thursday evening (9 March), police said.

“We only know that several people died here; several people are wounded, they were taken to hospitals,” police spokesperson Holger Vehren said of the shooting in the Gross Borstel district of Hamburg.

He said he had no information on the severity of the injuries suffered by the wounded and police did not confirm German media reports, which named no sources, of six or seven dead.

“According to the current state of affairs, we assume that there is one perpetrator,” they added.

Hamburg mayor Peter Tschentscher shared a statement on Twitter following the incident, sending his “deepest condolences” to the families of the victims.

