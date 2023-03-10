Watch live: Scene following shooting at Jehovah’s Witness church in Hamburg
Watch a live view of the scene following a shooting at a Jehovah’s Witness church in Hamburg, Germany.
Several people were killed and more wounded in the incident in the northern German city on Thursday evening (9 March), police said.
“We only know that several people died here; several people are wounded, they were taken to hospitals,” police spokesperson Holger Vehren said of the shooting in the Gross Borstel district of Hamburg.
He said he had no information on the severity of the injuries suffered by the wounded and police did not confirm German media reports, which named no sources, of six or seven dead.
“According to the current state of affairs, we assume that there is one perpetrator,” they added.
Hamburg mayor Peter Tschentscher shared a statement on Twitter following the incident, sending his “deepest condolences” to the families of the victims.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies