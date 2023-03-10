Hamburg shooting news – live: Gunman killed himself after shooting in Jehovah’s Witness hall
A man suspected of going on a killing spree in Hamburg was a former Jehovah’s Witness, German officials say.
Police said seven people were killed – which officials said includes an unborn baby – inside a Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah’s Witnesses while eight were hurt, including four seriously.
The gunman, a 35-year-old German citizen, turned the weapon on himself, the state interior minister Andy Grote told a briefing on Friday.
A quick police intervention prevented more people from being killed, Mr Grote said, adding that the gunman acted alone.
The scene of the shooting was a Kingdom Hall, next to a car repair shop in the Gross Borstel district, a few miles from Hamburg city centre.
Police spokesman Holger Vehren said officers were alerted to the shooting at about 9.15pm and arrived on the scene quickly.
After officers arrived and found people with apparent gunshot wounds on the ground floor, they heard a shot from an upper floor and found a fatally wounded person upstairs who may have been the gunman, he said.
What is the history of the Jehovah’s Witness community in Germany?
The Jehovah’s Witnesses are an international Christian denomination founded in the United States around 150 years ago, which now claims to have some 8.7 million active followers in 239 countries.
According to Reuters, the first German branch was founded in 1902 in Elberfeld in west Germany, before the “Watch Tower Society” was renamed Jehovah’s Witnesses. The denomination was not granted legal recognition until 2005, in Berlin. Since 2017, they have been recognised as a public corporation everywhere in Germany.
The denomination claims that there are more than 175,000 members in Germany, which would mean that roughly one in 500 Germans are Jehovah’s Witnesses. In total there are 2,003 congregations and 884 places of worship, called Kingdom Halls of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Jehovah’s Witnesses were persecuted in Nazi Germany for their refusal to swear allegiance to the Nazi regime or join the military, with thousands sent to prisons or concentration camps. The denomination was also banned in former communist East Germany in 1950, which was hostile to religion.
There have been several attempted attacks against Jehovah’s Witnesses in various countries in recent years. In 2009, an 82-year-old man tried and failed to shoot Jehovah’s Witnesses in a Kingdom Hall in Bielefeld, Germany, in revenge for his daughter joining them in 1967.
Watch: Video appears to show man firing weapon during Hamburg shooting
Scholz: ‘Speechless’ at Jehovah’s Witness hall shooting
German chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday he was left “speechless” by the shooting at a Jehovah’s Witness place of worship in his hometown of Hamburg and his thoughts went out to the victims and their relatives.
“We fear that further victims may die from their severe wounds,” he said, thanking security forces for their work.
Gunman ‘a former member of Jehovah’s Witnesses'
German officials say the suspected perpetrator of a mass shooting in Hamburg was a former member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Thomas Radszuweit, a Hamburg security official, said the man was a 35-year-old German national whom he identified only as Philipp F. in line with German privacy rules.
He said that it’s not possible yet to pinpoint why the man went on the shooting rampage but there is no indication of a political motive.
Police say the perpetrator shot himself inside the Jehovah’s Witnesses hall after officers forced their way into the building.
Unborn baby among seven killed
An unborn baby has been identified among the victims of a shooting at a Jehovah’s Witness church centre in Germany, the state interior minister has confirmed.
Police said seven people were killed – which officials said includes an unborn baby – inside a Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah’s Witnesses while eight were hurt, including four seriously.
The gunman, a 35-year-old German citizen and believed to be a former Jehovah’s Witness member, acted alone
Watch: Hamburg police storm building where deadly shooting occurred
Gunman believed to be former Jehovah’s Witness
The gunman was believed to be a former member of the Jehovah’s Witness community, Spiegel magazine reported.
The man was aged between 30 and 40 and was not known to authorities as an extremist, the report said, citing unnamed sources.
A spokesperson for Hamburg police could not confirm the details, referring to a press conference planned for 1100 GMT.
In pictures: Forensics teams arrive at scene in Hamburg
Watch: Multiple dead in shooting at Jehovah’s Witness church in Hamburg
Jehovah’s Witnesses ‘worldwide grieve for the victims’, says US spokesperson
David Semonian, a US-based spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses, said in an emailed statement early on Friday that members “worldwide grieve for the victims of this traumatic event”.
“The congregation elders in the local area are providing pastoral care for those affected by the event,” he wrote.
“We understand that the authorities are still investigating the details of this crime. We appreciate the courageous help provided by the police and emergency services.”
