Hostages taken at cafe in Dutch town as homes evacuated

Several people are being held hostage in the eastern Dutch town of Ede following reports that a man armed with weapons and explosives stormed a local bar.

Heavily armed police have cordoned off part of the Dutch town after police evacuated 150 homes near a central square in the area saying there was a person present “who could be a danger to themself or others”.

Images from the scene in Ede, a rural market town 53 miles south east of Amsterdam, showed police and firefighters on the streets in a cordoned-off area.

The municipality said that all shops in the centre of Ede would remain closed.

People were being held at the local Petticoat bar by a man with weapons and explosives, national newspaper de Telegraaf reported, citing several anonymous sources.

Police have said there is no indication of a terrorist motive.

More follows on this breaking news story....