Hostages taken at cafe in Dutch town as homes evacuated

Police say several heavily-armed units have been deployed to the area for an alleged hostage situation

Tom Watling
Saturday 30 March 2024 10:17
Police and emergency services are deployed in the center of Ede, the Netherlands, 30 March

Several people are being held hostage in the eastern Dutch town of Ede following reports that a man armed with weapons and explosives stormed a local bar.

Heavily armed police have cordoned off part of the Dutch town after police evacuated 150 homes near a central square in the area saying there was a person present “who could be a danger to themself or others”.

Images from the scene in Ede, a rural market town 53 miles south east of Amsterdam, showed police and firefighters on the streets in a cordoned-off area.

The municipality said that all shops in the centre of Ede would remain closed.

People were being held at the local Petticoat bar by a man with weapons and explosives, national newspaper de Telegraaf reported, citing several anonymous sources.

Police have said there is no indication of a terrorist motive.

More follows on this breaking news story....

Comments

