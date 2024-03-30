Hostages taken at cafe in Dutch town as homes evacuated
Police say several heavily-armed units have been deployed to the area for an alleged hostage situation
Several people are being held hostage in the eastern Dutch town of Ede following reports that a man armed with weapons and explosives stormed a local bar.
Heavily armed police have cordoned off part of the Dutch town after police evacuated 150 homes near a central square in the area saying there was a person present “who could be a danger to themself or others”.
Images from the scene in Ede, a rural market town 53 miles south east of Amsterdam, showed police and firefighters on the streets in a cordoned-off area.
The municipality said that all shops in the centre of Ede would remain closed.
People were being held at the local Petticoat bar by a man with weapons and explosives, national newspaper de Telegraaf reported, citing several anonymous sources.
Police have said there is no indication of a terrorist motive.
More follows on this breaking news story....
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies