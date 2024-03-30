Moment man arrested by armed police after Dutch nightclub hostage situation

Dutch police have detained a man who walked out of a nightclub where hostages were being held after a tense hours-long standoff.

The man walked out of the club before being ordered by armed police to kneel with his hands on his head on Saturday 30 March.

He was then handcuffed before being led into a waiting police car.

Three hostages had previously been seen being let out of the venue, before a final hostage was escorted away prior to the suspect being detained.

“One person was arrested, we cannot give more information at the moment,” police said in a message on X.