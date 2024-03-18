✕ Close Huge volcano erupts again in Iceland spewing bright orange lava into the air

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Iceland has declared a state of emergency after a volcano erupted for the fourth time since December on the Reykjanes Peninsula, spewing bright orange lava high into the air.

The eruption has sent fountains of molten rock soaring from a 3km long fissure, with lava now flowing just a few hundred metres from Grindavik, which was first evacuated back in November.

The powerful lava stream has threatened the region’s main water pipe and is just 200m away, the Icelandic Met Office (IMO) said. The water pipe is close to the Svartsengi power plant, a geothermal power plant that provides hot water to most of the peninsula.

The IMO head warned of “dangerous” consequences of lava possibly reaching the sea if it flows southward.

Residents of the fishing town of Grindavik have once again been evacuated from the area, having received text messages telling them to leave with just a few minutes notice.

Iceland’s civil defence director, Vídir Reynisson, said the main concern is the impact on infrastructure and expressed concerns about pools of lava accumulating near volcano defences.