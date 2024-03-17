Watch: Huge volcano erupts in Iceland spewing bright orange lava into air

A huge volcano has erupted in Iceland for the fourth time in three months spewing bright orange lava into the air.

A state of emergency has been declared in Iceland after the volcano, located along the Reykjavik peninsula nearby the town of Grindavik, erupted on Saturday evening (16 March)

The Icelandic Met Office said on Saturday night that the fissure had opened as livestreams of the event saw fountains of lava spewing into the sky.

Local media reports that residents of the nearby fishing town of Grindavik had been evacuated from the area, having received text messages telling them to leave just minutes earlier.