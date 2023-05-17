Jump to content

Formula One's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix canceled because of deadly floods in Italy

This weekend’s Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in northern Italy has been canceled because of deadly floods

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 17 May 2023 12:18
Italy Floods
Italy Floods
(LaPresse)

This weekend's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in northern Italy was canceled Wednesday because of deadly floods.

Formula One personnel had earlier been told to stay away from the track after floods affected large parts of the Emilia-Romagna region. Some residents of the nearby city of Imola were warned to move to higher floors of their homes. The Santerno River runs right next to the track.

It is the second race on the 2023 calendar to be canceled. The Chinese Grand Prix was scheduled for April but was canceled in December amid concerns about pandemic-related restrictions.

___

