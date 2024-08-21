Support truly

Watch a live view of a port in Palermo, Italy, on Wednesday (21 August) as a search operation continues after the Bayesian superyacht sank off the coast of the Sicilian city.

Six people remain missing, including British billionaire Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah, after the boat sank in a severe storm in the early hours of Monday.

Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer; his wife, Judy Bloomer; Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo; and his wife, Neda Morvillo are also missing.

One man has so far been confirmed dead, Recaldo Thomas, while a further 15 people survived the incident.

Divers have succeeded in smashing through a glass window to enter the hull as the race to rescue any survivors from inside the sunken superyacht is set to enter a crucial stage.

Divers from the Sicilian fire services reached common areas of the vessel, Giornale Di Sicilia reported on Tuesday – but they are yet to make it to the cabins.

Nick Sloane, who worked on the Costa Concordia salvage operation in 2012, told Sky News: “They’ve got a very small window of time to try to find people stuck inside with hopefully an air pocket, and they could be rescued. You’ve got a maximum of two to three days to try to get someone out.”