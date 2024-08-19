CCTV shows intensity of storm which capsized superyacht off Italy coast

CCTV footage posted on Facebook shows the storm that blew through parts of Sicily overnight on Sunday and Monday, before a yacht carrying British tourists capsized off Palermo.

One person died and seven are missing after the British-flagged vessel - named by the coast guard as the Bayesian - capsized and sank at about 5am on Monday 19 August.

The Independent understands that British tech tycoon Mike Lynch is among six people missing after the 56-metre (184-foot) yacht sank.

Footage shows the storm in the village of Santa Nicolicchia.