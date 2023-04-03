Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Kamchatka earthquake: Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes near far east Russia

Shweta Sharma
Monday 03 April 2023 05:08
Comments

An earthquake measuring 6.6 on richter scale struck near the east coast of Kamchatka region in Far East Russia, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in