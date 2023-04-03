Watch: Russian military blogger handed statue moments before cafe explosion

A video shared on social media shows the moment a well-known Russian blogger was handed a statue that reportedly killed him.

Military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, real name Maxim Fomin, was attending an event at the Street Bar cafe in St Petersburg when he was killed in an explosion that also injured 16 others.

According to Interior Ministry sources, quoted by Russian state media, a woman presented the blogger with a statue which contained a bomb.

Tatarsky had more than 560,000 followers on Telegram and was often running a commentary on Russia's war in Ukraine.

