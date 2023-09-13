For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Making her first speech at the Invictus Games, Meghan Markle apologised for being late as she was reunited on stage with Prince Harry.

Ms Markle addressed 1,600 competitors, friends and family at the event in Dusseldorf, having travelled from the Sussexes’ family home in California.

The couple appeared on a stage as the duchess described the Invictus Games as an “amazing event”. The pair were in high spirits as they spoke during the event’s party for friends and family of the competitors.

Meghan Markle apologised for being late as she was reunited with Prince Harry (Getty Images for the Invictus Games)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on stage at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany (PA Wire)

Acknowledging her lateness to the games – she did not attend the opening days of the games as she spent time with her two young children in Los Angeles – she joked about buying them milkshakes and taking her eldest child to school before her departure for Germany.

“It’s so special to be here and I’m sorry I’m a little late for the party”, she said. “I had to spend a little more time getting our little ones settled at home and get them to drop off.

“Three milkshakes and a school drop-off and I just landed a couple of hours ago, and I am thrilled that the first event I can do for Invictus is here with all of you,” she continued. “It’s amazing and I hear it has got off to a good start so far.”

The duchess said she was “thrilled” to be a part of the event, and welcomed competitors and fans as her “Invictus family”.

Prince Harry launched the sporting event for wounded military personnel and veterans on Saturday night (Getty Images for the Invictus Games)

“I’m really proud to be a part of this Invictus family with all of you – I’m grateful for all of you here”, she said, noting that one day she’d like to bring her children to the games.

Harry launched the sporting event for wounded military personnel and veterans on Saturday night. The couple famously appeared in public together for the first time at the Toronto Invictus Games in 2017.

Ms Markle meets Glory Essien at the "Friends @ Home Event" at the Station Airport during day three of the Invictus Games (Getty Images for the Invictus Games)

On Monday, Harry, the founding patron of the Invictus Games, warmly embraced a wheelchair rugby player by kissing him on the head. He then watched an eight-team wheelchair rugby knockout tournament, presenting medals and conversing with players after Team US defeated the UK 21-13.

His attendance at the games comes after a brief visit to the UK, where he joined the WellChild Awards and visited St George’s Chapel in Windsor on the anniversary of the death of his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. His wife did not join him.

The pair also attended the first night of the US leg of Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour in Los Angeles on 1 September, where they danced from a box at the SoFi stadium.