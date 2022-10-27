For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man armed with a knife stabbed five people Thursday inside a shopping center south of the Italian city of Milan, killing one person, Italian media reported.

Police arrested a 46-year-old Italian man suspected in the attack, the news agency LaPresse reported.

A supermarket employee died en route to the hospital, according to the ANSA news agency. The wounded included a Spanish footballer player, Pablo Mari, who is on loan to the Serie A club Monza from Arsenal, Lapresse reported.

The motive for the attacks was unknown. Italian authorities said there were no elements to suggest terrorism, LaPresse reported.

It was reported that the attacker had grabbed a knife from the supermarket shelf before launching the offensive.

Mr Mari was rushed to hospital following the attack. He is understood to be conscious and not in a serious condition.

Taking to Twitter, the Monza club CEO wished the football player a speedy recovery.

“Dear Pablo, we are all close to your and to your family, we love you, continue to fight as you know how, you are a warrior and will heal quickly,” Adrian Galliano wrote.

Mr Galliani was later quoted on Sky Sports Italy as saying: “Pablo Mari had a fairly deep wound on his back, which fortunately did not touch vital organs such as the lungs or other.

“His life is not in danger, he should recover quickly.”

Arsenal FC said in a statement shared to its website: “We are all shocked to hear the dreadful news about the stabbing in Italy, which has put a number of people in hospital including our on-loan centre-back Pablo Mari.

“We have been in contact with Pablo’s agent who has told us he’s in hospital and is not seriously hurt.

“Our thoughts are with Pablo and the other victims of this dreadful incident.”

The Carabinieri police in Assago who were investigating the attacks refused to confirm any details.

Witnesses told ANSA that they saw people running from the supermarket in shock and shop workers pulling down the store’s shutters.

Police and ambulance crews responded immediately after calls flooded in to alert them of the attack, the supermarket chain Carrefour said.

The supermarket expressed its sympathies to employees and clients affected by the attack and said it was offering them psychological support.