World Cup: Australia players criticise human rights record of hosts Qatar

Australia have become the first team to release a collective statement criticising host Qatar’s record on human rights ahead of next month’s World Cup.

In a three-minute video, Australia’s football players read out a statement highlighting Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers and the restrictions on the LGBTQ+ community.

The squad call for the decriminalisation of all same-sex relationships in Qatar as well as an “effective remedy” for the “suffering” felt by migrant workers.

European nations - including England - have committed to wearing a “One Love” anti-discrimination armband during the World Cup.

